FOOTBALL: Buriram United’s search for a triumph to reassert their credentials as genuine Thai League title contenders this year ended on Sunday night (Jan 8) when they retained the Toyota Mekong Club Championship crown in impressive fashion.

Tuesday 10 January 2017, 09:52AM

Buriram’s Diogo Luis Santo dribbles the ball past Lanexang United defenders in the final. Photo: PR

The defending champions were dominant throughout the second leg of the final as they turned a one-goal deficit into a 2-1 aggregate victory, beating Lanexang United of Laos 2-0 at Thammasat Stadium.

The first leg in Vientiane on Wednesday (Jan 4) had ended in a shock 1-0 defeat for the Thunder Castle.

It was the northeastern club’s foreign legion who played an instrumental role in delivering the win.

Prolific Brazilian forward Diogo Luis Santo converted a penalty in the 38th minute after he was fouled by Lanexang goalkeeper Soukthavy Soundala.

Buriram got the second goal from South Korean midfielder Ko Seul-Ki, who found the net five minutes into the second half.

Naruebodin Weerawatnodom slipped the ball back to Ko, whose blistering low drive from just outside the box beat Soukthavy with ease.

Lanexang’s hopes of finding their way back into the game took a severe knock when their captain Soukkaphone Vongciengkhham was booked for the second time and received his marching orders, reducing the Laotian champions to 10 men.

Buriram coach Ranko Popovic said: “We can see that this game was different from the first one in Laos because of the condition of the pitch and the environment. We put on a good show tonight to win the match.”

Lanexang coach Leonardo Vitorino said: “Although we lost the match, I would still like to praise my players for their efforts in this event. I feel football in Laos is developing the right way.

“We are just happy to have reached this stage of the tournament. We are a small team, comprising mostly local talent and with only two foreign players.

“We were quite nervous in the first half. We improved after the break, but it was not enough to win the final.”

Buriram played in the tournament as Thai League Cup winners.

