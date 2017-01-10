Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Impressive rally helps Buriram retain title

FOOTBALL: Buriram United’s search for a triumph to reassert their credentials as genuine Thai League title contenders this year ended on Sunday night (Jan 8) when they retained the Toyota Mekong Club Championship crown in impressive fashion.

football,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 10 January 2017, 09:52AM

Buriram’s Diogo Luis Santo dribbles the ball past Lanexang United defenders in the final. Photo: PR
Buriram’s Diogo Luis Santo dribbles the ball past Lanexang United defenders in the final. Photo: PR

The defending champions were dominant throughout the second leg of the final as they turned a one-goal deficit into a 2-1 aggregate victory, beating Lanexang United of Laos 2-0 at Thammasat Stadium.

The first leg in Vientiane on Wednesday (Jan 4) had ended in a shock 1-0 defeat for the Thunder Castle.

It was the northeastern club’s foreign legion who played an instrumental role in delivering the win.

Prolific Brazilian forward Diogo Luis Santo converted a penalty in the 38th minute after he was fouled by Lanexang goalkeeper Soukthavy Soundala.

Buriram got the second goal from South Korean midfielder Ko Seul-Ki, who found the net five minutes into the second half.

Naruebodin Weerawatnodom slipped the ball back to Ko, whose blistering low drive from just outside the box beat Soukthavy with ease.

Lanexang’s hopes of finding their way back into the game took a severe knock when their captain Soukkaphone Vongciengkhham was booked for the second time and received his marching orders, reducing the Laotian champions to 10 men.

C and C Marine

Buriram coach Ranko Popovic said: “We can see that this game was different from the first one in Laos because of the condition of the pitch and the environment. We put on a good show tonight to win the match.”

Lanexang coach Leonardo Vitorino said: “Although we lost the match, I would still like to praise my players for their efforts in this event. I feel football in Laos is developing the right way.

“We are just happy to have reached this stage of the tournament. We are a small team, comprising mostly local talent and with only two foreign players.

“We were quite nervous in the first half. We improved after the break, but it was not enough to win the final.”

Buriram played in the tournament as Thai League Cup winners.

Read original story here

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Van operators face end-March GPS deadline

If GPS was used on buses and tourist vans and taxi's maybe cause of accidents would be more transparent....(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

Kurt: I have no idea what " A donkey never hit the same stone twice" or from the other day " don't pour salt on a snail", mean...(Read More)

Italian teens arrested, charged with insulting national flag

Its easy to say sorry after the event but when will people start taking some responsibility.Deportation and keep them out of jail, leave it at that...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

Swerv; falling asleep at the wheel and killing someone as a result will get you a manslaughter charge in my country & quite rightly so as it is th...(Read More)

Van operators face end-March GPS deadline

It seems the authorities answer to everything is throw money at gadgets such as GPS tracking systems, cameras that don't work & wi-fi, not nee...(Read More)

Van operators face end-March GPS deadline

There are many more that the just 4000 mentioned Vans in Thailand. It is impossible and unrealistic to expect/think that all thai Vans have a GPS bef...(Read More)

Italian teens arrested, charged with insulting national flag

Indeed, a hysterical overreaction. Aren't there enough flags still out? I find this less important than a falling asleep taxi driver who kills a...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

Christy, you might be right, but one thing for sure, there is a lack of protein, in the Thai diet, and this leads to a lack of brain development, this...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

Swerv, You are swerving again! Stating :...the killer is a brainless thai".. has nothing to do with the words you try to put in my mouth. I am ...(Read More)

Italian teens arrested, charged with insulting national flag

Bit of an overreaction don't you think, just some drunk kids pulling down a flag hardly call for the death penalty is it, at the same time a murde...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.