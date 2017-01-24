PHUKET: The Phuket branch of Swedish furniture giant Ikea is urging customers who bought a “MYSINGSÖ” beach chair before Jan 31 to return them for a full refund.

Tuesday 24 January 2017, 04:03PM

Ikea is offering a full refund for MYSINGSÖ beach chairs bought before Jan 24.

The recall was announced in a public notice issued today (Jan 24).

“After washing the fabric seat it is possible to re-assemble the chair incorrectly leading to risks of falls or finger entrapments,” the notice read.

“IKEA has received five incident reports in which MYSINGSÖ beach chair collapsed during use due to incorrect re-assembly. All five reports included injuries to fingers and required medical attention. The reported injuries happened in Finland, Germany, USA, Denmark and Australia,” it added.

“Safe products are a top priority at IKEA and all our products shall comply with international and national legislation as well as relevant standards. MYSINGSÖ beach chair has gone through relevant mechanical, fabric and chemical tests with approved result,” the release noted.

The MYSINGSÖ beach chair can be returned to any IKEA store or Pick up and order point for a full refund.

“According to the Revenue department of Thailand (tax office), a receipt number should be stated in the credit note when issuing a refund, so we would appreciate if you can present the receipt.

“In case of no receipt, we will have to return in the form of an IKEA gift card. Thank you for your understanding,” the notice read.

“IKEA apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause,” it added.

The Phuket News reminds readers that beach chairs are banned anywhere on Phuket beaches, a ban reinforced last week by provincial authorities who sunk an appeal by Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup to allow them in at least a restricted area on Patong Beach. (See story here.)

However, Phuket authorities have yet to make any attempt to ban beach chairs entirely from the island, leaving residents and tourists to enjoy reclining elsewhere.

For more information about the Ikea recall, visit www.IKEA.co.th or contact IKEA Customer Relations at 02-7087999.