PHUKET: Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort has appointed Stephen Radcliffe as its new General Manager.

Thursday 24 November 2016, 11:32AM

Stephen Radcliffe, General Manager, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort.

Mr Radcliffe, who joined Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort this month, brings with him 34 years hospitality experience.

He first joined Hyatt in August 1990 as Conference and Banqueting manager at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. In November 1993, Mr Radcliffe was selected as the Assistant Director of Food and Beverage for Hyatt Regency Macau and three years later, moved to Hyatt Regency Cheju to take on the role of Director of Food and Beverage. He continued his career in Food and Beverage in locations such as Hyatt Regency Surabaya, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok and Grand Hyatt Jakarta.

In 2004, Mr Radcliffe was selected as General Manager for Bali Hyatt where he remained for eight years before assuming his most recent role as General Manager for Hyatt City of Dreams Manila in 2014.

“I am excited to return to Thailand after a number of years away from this beautiful country. It is an absolute pleasure to be leading the passionate team in Phuket, a world of renowned location”, said Mr Radcliffe.

Willi Martin, Area Vice President overseeing Hyatt Regency Phuket, noted, “We are delighted that Stephen will be managing Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort and we look forward to welcoming him back to the South East Asia team.

“I wish Stephen much success in rapidly stabilising the performance of Hyatt Regency Phuket following the recent upgrading of the property.”

Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort, with 201 guestrooms and suites overlooking Kamala Bay, officially opened on December 24, 2013.

The Hyatt Regency brand operates hotels and resorts at more than 160 urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world.