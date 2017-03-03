Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Hunt for cop involved in extortion of Russian couple

SURAT THANI: A police officer being sought over the alleged assault and extortion of a Russian couple on Koh Pha Ngan is believed to have committed similar offences and faces being dismissed from the police force.

crime, corruption, drugs, police, Russian, transport, violence,

Bangkok Post

Friday 3 March 2017, 08:56AM

Three suspects, their faces hidden by wool hats, are taken for a crime re-enactment on Koh Pha Ngan yesterday (Mar 2). Photo by Supapong Chaolan
Three suspects, their faces hidden by wool hats, are taken for a crime re-enactment on Koh Pha Ngan yesterday (Mar 2). Photo by Supapong Chaolan

Maj Gen Apichart Boonsriroj, Chief of Surat Thani police, said yesterday (Mar 2) that he had ordered a police team to hunt down Snr Sgt Maj Suriyan Ranjuan, 50, of Koh Pha Ngan Police Station.

The team has received information as to the officer’s whereabouts and are trying to arrest him.

Snr Sgt Maj Suriyan and four accomplices are accused of the assault and extortion of Ekaterina Lobanova, 35, and her husband Anthon Lobanov, 36, while the Russian couple were holidaying on Koh Pha Ngan.

The incident occurred on Rin beach of this popular island on Tuesday night (Feb 28) when two of the accomplices had offered to sell illicit drugs to the Russian couple. They refused to buy the drugs.

The men then offered to give them a taxi ride to their room and they accepted the offer. But on the way to the taxi, three more men showed up and claimed to be police officers.

They demanded money from the tourists in exchange for dropping charges of illegal possession of drugs. When Ms Lobanova told the gang she had no money, one of them punched her in the face, took her iPhone 6 and other valuable items.

The gang abandoned the Russian couple on Ban Thong Nang Rd in tambon Ban Tai, where they sought help from local people, who took them to police.

Unit - 27

On Wednesday (Mar 1), three of the five men surrendered to police, followed later by a fourth suspect.

Maj Gen Apichart said Snr Sgt Maj Saiyan, who is in hiding, had earlier faced a similar complaint. This prompted him to be transferred to Don Sak Police Station in the same province. The accused officer had sought annual leave for 10 days before reporting to work at Don Sak Police Station.

During the annual leave, he committed the offences again.

The police chief said the accused officer would be dismissed from the police force and face drastic action.

Police yesterday took three suspects – Apidet Khongman, 31, Thaweesin Khongnak, 34, and Suriya Ruangthong, 47 – to re-enact the crime.

Another suspect, Thani Srikaew, 46, who has denied the charges, was not taken to the re-enactment.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 03 March 2017 - 12:53:37

@ Belzybob. Wow, that is a strong 'hoping'.  :-)
I feel with you, however, such police officer, they say they are hunting him now, knows a lot of wrong doings of other police officers.
That will grand him a soft approach after they 'arrest' him, to make sure he keeps his mouth.
The last thing RTP can use are whistleblowers among own ranks.
So, there will be a lot of understanding.

The Phuket News

Belzybob | 03 March 2017 - 09:44:26

I hope that he's facing more than being just another maggot ejected from the rotting carcass. Has to be worth 20 years jail time.

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Russian tourists rescued from sea after nightmare snorkelling, spearfishing trip

Good job they weren't feeding the fish and only killing them or there would be a hefty fine to pay!...(Read More)

Deputy PM orders support for Phuket lifeguards

I have been here far too long to accept these words, until they are translated into action, something rarely seen. What might happen, is a short te...(Read More)

Deputy PM orders support for Phuket lifeguards

At last, perhaps Phuket can enjoy a decent well-prepared & funded lifeguard service which will save more lives & give those employed a bit of ...(Read More)

International arrivals continue to rise

first: AoT statistic from AoT. a wise men one's said, trust only statistic's manipulatet by yourself. second: to tuktuk, jetski and all the ot...(Read More)

Phuket Russian tourists rescued from sea after nightmare snorkelling, spearfishing trip

wait, wait...spearfishing? Can you please publish the laws/rules in Phuket regarding spearfishing? Many local expats believe it to be illegal...(Read More)

Phuket jet-ski crash: Court expedites trial date for Aussie tourist Keating

@jogi. There you have a point. But we live here, we are a bit used to thainess, even we not always understand. But respect and go along with it. S...(Read More)

Hunt for cop involved in extortion of Russian couple

@ Belzybob. Wow, that is a strong 'hoping'. :-) I feel with you, however, such police officer, they say they are hunting him now, knows a lo...(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist leg broken in collision with pickup

In many European countries when you with car/motorbike/bicycle involved in traffic accident, YOU ask yourself the police for a free alcohol test. If ...(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist leg broken in collision with pickup

eagle, they do in the UK, all the time, which country are you from that they don't do drug and alcohol tests after an accident? ...(Read More)

Phuket residents left alarmed by dog stabbing incident

I can't speak for this case, but as I read this I am listening to my neighbours' dog barking behind my house. It's like this every day and...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.