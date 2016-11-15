PHUKET: Tens of thousands of residents and tourists turned out to take part in the Loy Kratong Festival last night (Nov 14) with no entertainment or fireworks making for a more traditional event.

Tuesday 15 November 2016, 10:50AM

Tens of thousands of people turned out for the 'supermoon' Loy Kratong festival in Phuket last night (Nov 14). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Although the ban on live entertainment was lifted by the national government last week, all the key Loy Kratong venues in Phuket abstained in honour of the late HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away on Oct 13.

Many tourists joined the festival at Patong Beach under the light of the “supermoon”, with the Earth’s natural satellite at its visually largest in 68 years.

At Loma Park, Patong Municipality displayed a video honouring the life and achievements of the late HM King Bhumibol and later officials led mass singing His Majesty’s Royal Anthem before leading people to the beach to float kratong into the bay.

At Saphan Hin, Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan and Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupapana led crowds in marking a peaceful Loy Kratong.