PHUKET: HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will arrive in Phuket next week to attend a formal ceremony at the Peranakan Museum in Phuket Town.

Monday 8 May 2017, 06:12PM

HRH Princess Sirindhorn, pictured here in Phuket in January, will return to Phuket next week to attend a formal ceremony at Phuket's Peranakan Musuem in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept / file

Officially called the “Chalermraj Center” (Baba Phuket), the museum is located at the former Standard Chartered Bank building in the heart of Old Phuket Town and opened its doors in 2012. (See story here.)

Joining HRH Princess Sirindhorn for the event, on May 17, will be Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong.

“More details of HRH Princess Sirindhorn’s visit will be available in the coming week once government officials have held another meeting,” Chief of Phuket Public Relations Office Busaya Jiapiam told The Phuket News today today (May 8).

The next day, May 18, HRH will also Yaowawit academy, a welfare homestay school in Kapong District, Phang Nga Province.

HRH Princess Sirindhorn has been involved in the Yaowawit academy since its early stages, visiting the site before its opening and even gifting the school its name (see story here).

She will be present at the ceremony in Phang Nga from 8:50am to 10am along with government officials and other notable guests such as Kapong District Chief as well as Philipp Graf von Hardenberg, who is the CEO and President of the Thanyapura health and fitness academy and resort in Phuket.

Mr Graf von Hardenberg is a board member and founder of the Yaowawit academy, and will deliver an introduction at the event.

The school comprises 140 children from the ages 4 through 18 and was founded after the tsunami in 2004 by “Children’s World Academy” organisation for victims of the disaster as well as poor children from throughout Southern Thailand, aiming to bring its students out of poverty through quality education.

HRH Princess Sirindhorn will be presented with a garland by the school administration representative, preside over the unveiling of the sign for “Yaowawit Pre-vocational Academies”, view a tin mining demonstration by the students, participate in class visits and view presentations on pre-vocational education and permaculture.