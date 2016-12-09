PHUKET: HPL Hotels & Resorts, the subsidiary of Singapore-based Hotel Properties Ltd and operator of hospitality establishments throughout the Asia-Pacific region, has announced that they have taken over the management of Boathouse by Montara, effective yesterday (Dec 8).

Friday 9 December 2016, 03:31PM

The Boathouse in Kata, with its origins as a beachfront restaurant, offers prime views of Karon Bay.

The hotel will be rebranded as “The Boathouse Phuket”, under the brand of The Boutique Collection by HPL Hotels & Resorts. Other hotels include Casa del Mar Langkawi, Casa del Rio Melaka and The Lakehouse Cameron Highlands.

“The Boutique Collection brand is all about providing personalised service and making guests feel at home, adding Boathouse to the cluster will complement the portfolio,” said Stephen Lau, Chairman of HPL Hotels & Resorts.

“This take over reflects our commitments to developing our business in Thailand and elsewhere in the region,” he said.

HPL Hotels & Resorts assures that it will be business as usual.

“Guests booked after the change in management can be assured that the terms and conditions of their reservations will remain unchanged. And our team looks forward to welcoming them,” said Max Chin, General Manager of The Boathouse Phuket.

Located at Kata on Phuket’s west coast, the hotel started as a restaurant more than 27 years ago. The hotel currently features a total of 38 guestrooms, including 11 suites, a beach club, spa, sunset lounge, an award-winning wine cellar, a bar and the popular Boathouse Wine & Grill restaurant.

The Boathouse Phuket marks the 12th property under this Singapore-based hospitality management company. Other brands managed by HPL Hotels & Resorts include Concorde Hotels & Resorts, Hard Rock Hotels and Gili Lankanfushi, a luxury eco-friendly resort in Maldives.