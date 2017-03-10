The crackdown on illegal hotels in Phuket began last year, and the amnesty ended on Jan 31, but how does anyone know which hotels in Phuket are legally registered? Read on to find out...

Sunday 12 March 2017, 09:00AM

QUESTION

I have read a lot about the crackdown on illegal hotels in Phuket and I’ll be coming back to Phuket soon on another holiday. Last month I read the Governor’s comments that the “illegal hotels” will not be getting any support from the government, but I have not heard anything about this since.

Hence my question is how can I find out which places for rent are legally registered as hotels?

Any help would be much appreciated, as I just want to do the right thing.

– TC, British Columbia

ANSWER

Anyone who wants to find out which hotels in Phuket are legally registered can call our office directly at 076-224822. Our office is open 8:40am to 4:30pm, Monday-Friday.

A printed list is available, but applications to be issued a copy of the list must be made in writing and submitted in person at our office. The list is not available online and is in Thai language only.

In fact, The Phuket News are the first people to ask for this list*. We may have this in English later, but right now our system is all in Thai and we do not have the translators needed to reproduce the list in English.

Right now (as of Tuesday, March 7, 2017), there are only 430 hotels in Phuket that have legally registered. These legal hotels together offer a total of 46,681 accommodation rooms on the island.

A total of 226 of these registered hotels are in Muang District, which encompasses Phuket Town, Kata, Karon, Wichit, Chalong, Rawai and Nai Harn.

A further 164 of these hotels are in Kathu District, which includes Patong.

The remaining 40 legally registered hotels are in Thalang District, which covers the northern half of the island.

I hope that in the future all hotels that have been operating illegally in breach of the Hotel Act become registered. If they do our office can lend them much support.

Also if all hotels in Phuket are legal, it would make Phuket look much better in terms of tourism.

– Thawornwat Khongkaew, Chief Administrative Officer (Palad), Phuket Provincial Office.

* See the images in the photo gallery for the full list in Thai.