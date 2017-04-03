The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
HOUSE FOR SALE/RENT IN RAWAI

THB 11.9 MB Negotiable

Monday 3 April 2017, 11:45AM

Land 620 sqm. 2 story with 4 bed & 2 Bathroom, fully equipped  kitchen, 4 Air-con, big tropical garden with swimming pool, car park, Wi-Fi. In a very quiet area. For long lease 70,000 Baht/month.

Email: harrij@loxinfo.co.th  
Contact details
Person : Mr. Harrij
Phone : 089 731 0283
Phuket community

