3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Newly Constructed Detached Villa In Pa Khlok. Quiet location and an excellent investment opportunity. Furnished, modern kitchen, high standard finish throughout. 3 Air conditioning units, WIFI connected CCTV all round, alarm system, car port, small landscaped garden to front and rear. Area 55 SQ W. Amazing potential for a buyer as the owner has prepared architectural plans for a second floor which is ready to build. Please get in touch for more information.
House For Sale 'Pa Khlok'
THB 4.8MB (THB)
Wednesday 7 December 2016, 04:05AM