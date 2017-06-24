Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Hotel in Patong for sale

THB 490,000,000

Tuesday 27 June 2017, 11:37AM

49 rooms Beachfront hotel in Patong for sale.For serious buyer only. For more information please call or email.
Contact details
Person : Surachai
Address : Patong beach
Phone : 0897298365
