Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Horror highway crash, blast kills 25

CHONBURI: Twenty-five people were killed and just two survived a horror collision and fire yesterday (Jan 2) on a highway in Chonburi’s Ban Bung district, police said.

accidents, death, police, transport,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 3 January 2017, 08:59AM

A passenger van and a pickup truck crashed, exploded and burned on Highway 344 in Chonburi’s Ban Bung district. Photos: Sawang Ban Bung Rescue Foundation
A passenger van and a pickup truck crashed, exploded and burned on Highway 344 in Chonburi’s Ban Bung district. Photos: Sawang Ban Bung Rescue Foundation

The crash claimed the most lives in one single accident over the New Year holidays, and is a blow to the government’s so-called road safety campaign launched on Dec 29.

The death toll this New Year holidays is outpacing that of last year’s record deaths and injuries in highway crashes during the seven dangerous days of the New Year’s holidays, said the government.

The deadly collision took place in the early afternoon on Highway 344 in tambon Nong Irun when a passenger van swerved out of its lane and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck.

Immediately after the crash, the passenger van caught fire and exploded. Gas cylinders on board the van are likely to have fuelled the blaze. The two injured were the only survivors.

The passenger van was heading from Chanthaburi to Bangkok with 15 people including the driver while the pickup truck was travelling to Rayong, carrying 12 people including the driver.

According to police, 14 people, five men and nine women, were found dead in the charred wreckage of the van. Eleven people, five men and six women, in the pickup truck were killed.

Police said the van driver may have lost control of the vehicle, which crossed a ditch dividing the road and hit the pickup.

Two survivors were identified as Thongchai Tangwongpithikul, 20, a passenger in the van, and Pranee Boontone, 20, who was travelling in the pickup truck. Both sustained minor injuries.

Mr Thongchai, who sat at the back of the van, said he was dozing off when he felt the van lose control. He saw a fire, then smelled a gas leak. He spotted a broken glass window and kicked it open to escape.

“I don’t know about the other passengers. They must have been sleeping when the accident happened. I had cuts on my knees and arms when I escaped from the van and my hair got burned a bit,” he said.

Ms Pranee said she survived because she was thrown from the pickup truck when it was hit by the van. She said she did not sustain any serious injuries.

According to Ms Pranee, the van caught fire and the blaze spread to the pickup truck.

Zurich Bread

Ms Pranee was on the way to her husband’s home in Chanthaburi with her family and relatives when the crash took place. There were two children in the pickup truck.

Sarawut Pimpa, a rescue worker from Silatham Rescue Foundation, said the van’s engine was on fire when the rescue workers arrived, but they could not reach those who were trapped inside.

He said the van was equipped with gas cylinders that most likely exploded.

Bancha Pannam, a witness, said he saw the van swerve out of its lane and crash into the pickup coming in the opposite direction and the vehicles caught fire.

Reacting to the crash, Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said all public transport vehicles are required to have GPS tracking systems installed before the Songkran holidays in April this year.

He said the device, which is used to monitor and track driver behaviour, aims to encourage drivers to drive responsibly to reduce the chances of accidents.

Speaking about the New Year death toll, Mr Arkhom said this year’s was likely to be higher than last year’s.

He said the figure was higher as there were more people travelling to the provinces this year.

According to the Road Safety Directing Centre, the death toll from road accidents in the first four days of the New Year’s holidays [Dec 29-Jan 1] was 280 with 2,877 injures.

The Interior Ministry holds campaigns to promote road safety during the long holidays every year.

Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda said on New Year’s Eve that the road safety campaign during the holiday period would focus on drink driving and speeding, the major causes of road accidents in Thailand.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Cabinet announces 10-year ‘long-stay’ visas for senior tourists

swerv and ematt: perfectly summarized, thanks! As a resident in TH for many years I'm too fed up with the permanent unsubstantial whining. This is...(Read More)

Man crushed under Phuket tour bus in heavy rain

I am betting the yearly number of fatalities on that section of road have increased dramatically since it was four-laned. Build it and they will dr...(Read More)

Two dead on Phuket roads as New Year rolls in

Michael, because to give an honest accounting of deaths DUE to traffic accidents would have Thailand far above the current # 1 country- Libya. Incide...(Read More)

Phuket tourist show handler keeps hand as croc slams jaw shut (video)

Well Swerve, how very impressive. (don't remember anyone asking for your personal portfolio) two businesses, soon to be three! I can imagine how p...(Read More)

Two dead on Phuket roads as New Year rolls in

Why are Traffic deaths that occur after being hospitalized not reported in total? Impression is given other cause was death?...(Read More)

Man crushed under Phuket tour bus in heavy rain

How much do these bus/van/taxi/boat drivers pay the police to avoid prison when they kill passengers?...(Read More)

Ministry bumps up 2017 tourism revenue target

Up-up-up, predictions, expectations. How about thai Up-up-up infrastructural issues. For example a Up-up-up working Thai Immigration at Phuket Inter...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Where is the justice for visa run deaths?

CaptainJack69: Very well written! Very clear. Now it would be nice if Thai Immigration offices do a bit more public relations regarding this matter. ...(Read More)

Phuket tourist show handler keeps hand as croc slams jaw shut (video)

No Swerv, Do not go on. No need to swerve. Your last writing ( you have been living in Singapore many years)shows you say you do know very well the...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Where is the justice for visa run deaths?

The only kind of 'justice' that can really come of this tragedy would be for everyone to stop using the 'visa run' service. But bearin...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.