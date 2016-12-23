FISHING: Ahoy me hearties! Sailfish still seem to be out there in abundance, with last month’s competition winner “Fish Eagle” continuing to come back with “catch” flags flying a plenty. The secret at the moment seems to be, “come back in the dark”, as the Sails seem to want to start feeding just that wee bit later in the day. Oaarr!

Saturday 24 December 2016, 03:00PM

Although there are plenty of fish to be caught in day-light hours, Sailfish prefer to come to feed at night.

As it’s that time of year again I thought I would repeat an old yarn about a young Thai serving wench of my acquaintance. A few Christmases ago I was asked; “What are you giving me for Christmas?” To which I replied; “You’re a Buddhist. Bet you don’t even know what Christmas is?” To which she replied, “Yes it’s Jesus Christ’s birthday.” “Well done” says I, only to get the reply. “Yea, Santa Clause’s son.”

A true pirate story: Two crew mates on shore leave, on the crest of a “big bender”, were sitting drinking at a bar on beach road in Patong about 20 metres from Bangla Rd when a tuk-tuk pulls up and shouts out touting for business.

“How much to Bangla Rd,” they shouted back. “B200” came back a barked reply. “OK let’s go,” they said, and off they went.

A bit later at other end of Bangla and half way round the traffic system, they say “NO! We want the beach end,” To which the taxi makes a 90 degree turn into a 180 degree turn and ends up just short of the place the little crook started.

“Just a bit further,” they asked and stopped exactly where they started.

The “pirate” driver’s face was “priceless beyond belied” as the guys paid and went back to finish their drinks, and the other customers in the bar burst into laughter having witnessed the whole proceedings.

So, apart from the Sailfish (our 2nd best prize fish) being in abundance, for this time of year, fishing has been quite mediocre. Last month I theorised El Nino “fresh” surface water or even the super moon as possible reasons for these unusual changes in the pattern. So for all you “clever clogs” who “cast nasturtiums” at my powers of observation: Why’s it still raining half way through December? My latest theory is: It’s God’s tears of laughter at Americans trying to get their heads around democracy.

Mock me - would ya! We discovered you lot, before you were even there.

Cheers Guys.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year

Lang may yer lum reek an yer rods bend.

Jimmy – fishinginphuket.com