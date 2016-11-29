FOOTBALL: Teams from the British International School, Phuket (BISP) won three titles at last weekend’s 2016 BISP Soccer Sevens.

Tuesday 29 November 2016, 04:51PM

The BISP O15s retained the title they won in 2014.

Held on November 25-26 at the BISP campus in Koh Kaew, the event attracted 1,500 competitors playing for 141 teams from 32 international schools, based in eight different countries.

It was, as Tournament Director Jeff LaMantia put it: “A truly remarkable meeting place for Asia’s top young footballers, and the international school community.”

Unlike last year, where torrential rain brought a premature end to the competition, the 2016 edition saw two days of bright sunshine and blue skies, providing the perfect backdrop to some excellent football and highly competitive action.

“I cannot express how proud I am to work at a school where the staff, students and parents all work together as one big team to help run and organise such a massive event. I can safely say that they all deserve a standing ovation and a gold medal for the best team in the tournament,” said LaMantia.

“We are also very proud of our boys and girls, who won the U11 Boys, U15 Boys and O15 Boys titles, as well as coming close runners-up in the U13 Boys and O15 Girls categories. It was an amazing achievement, and recognition for the ongoing progression of both our school football programme and BISP Cruzeiro Football Academy."

“The U11 Boys played a fantastic tournament and were amazing both on and off the pitch showing a real team spirit,” added BISP U11 Coach Tim Pearson.

“They played seven games, winning six of them, scoring a total of 32 goals. I’m immensely proud of every single one of my players and they deserve to be champions,” he said.

Meanwhile, BISP Head Coach Jonathas Candido said that he felt that the 2016 BISP Soccer 7s was one of the best tournaments he had seen since he arrived at the school, with the weather, facilities, atmosphere, staff, level of competition and plenty of smiles combining to make it a special occasion this year.

“In general, I am very proud of all of the BISP teams for showing great sportsmanship and respect for their coaches, opponents, officials and staff. They gave brilliant performances on the pitch, raising their level in key games, and always playing in the Cruzeiro style.

“We have been coaching the players to have more game understanding,” added Candido, “and they embraced our philosophy in a very deep way. The result of that was a very sharp and smart way of playing, that ultimately led us to winning several trophies.”

Director LaMantia concluded, “We’re already looking forward to hosting the 2017 BISP Soccer 7s, and making that tournament bigger and better than ever.

“My thanks again to all the schools who took part, and the supporters who made it such a brilliant atmosphere,” he said.

