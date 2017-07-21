PHUKET: Holiday Inn Express Krabi Ao Nang Beach is the international hospitality brand’s latest venture in Southern Thailand.

Friday 21 July 2017, 10:40AM

Touted as a “smart and convenient choice for savvy travellers, offering a relaxed, affordable and hassle-free stay every time”, the new hotel is located adjacent to the Holiday Inn Resort Krabi Ao Nang.

The hotel is also situated close to the beach and within walking distance to a variety of local restaurants, bars and local food options. There is a shopping area in front of the hotel, which is a 10-minute walk to Ao Nang Centre.

As is the Express format, included in the room price is the “Grab & Go” breakfast.

The hotel also offers free Wi-Fi throughout, power showers, balconies and a swimming pool.

A variety of room choices offer adequate space for luggage and a choice of interconnecting rooms suitable for long stay guests and families.

“Enjoy a local experience with all the international reassurance offered by Holiday Inn Express and IHG including the opportunity to earn and redeem points globally our IHG Rewards Club loyalty program,” notes a Holiday Inn press release.

“Our first Holiday Inn Express in Krabi, Thailand, located immediately adjacent to the existing Holiday Inn Resort Krabi Ao Nang Beach, sharing the same convenient location with easy access to the beach and the nearly Ao Nang Town centre.

“It is the perfect base from which to explore this beautiful destination by land or by sea, and is only steps away from the heart of Ao Nang, which offers a great variety of bars, dining and local shopping.

“Our 218 Sino-Portuguese styled guest rooms provide a relaxed. Affordable and hassle-free stay every time. Breakfast and Wi-Fi and our inter-connecting rooms and large open-air swimming pool make it an ideal choice for families,” concluded the press release.