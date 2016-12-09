PHUKET: Tens of thousands of people in Krabi and neighbouring provinces are waiting in eager anticipation for a royal visit by His Majesty the King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Friday 9 December 2016, 08:51AM

His Majesty the King Maha Vajiralongkorn will visit Krabi today (Dec 9). Photo: AFP / file

It will be His Majesty the King’s first upcountry visit since his accession to the throne on Dec 1.

Krabi Governor Phinit Boonlert said His Majesty today (Dec 9) will preside over a ceremony to open a new provincial hall in the province, scheduled for 3pm.

Local people are delighted that the southern province of Krabi will be the first province to be visited by His Majesty the King.

Mr Phinit said that residents from Krabi’s eight districts and nearby provinces are expected to turn up and welcome His Majesty the King along the roads from the Krabi airport to the provincial hall.

Preparations and security arrangements are now ready for the royal visit, Mr Phinit said, adding that officials had rehearsed the ceremony to welcome the King.

The provincial governor asked that local residents, and state agencies adorn their houses and buildings with national flags and portraits of His Majesty during the royal visit.

Mr Phinit expected a turnout of at least 36,000 people, and added that local fruits, One Tambon One Product (Otop) products, as well as a total of 10 lobsters will be presented to the King.

Krabi Town Mayor Kiratisak Phukaoluan said Krabi residents are grateful that His Majesty’s first official visit as king will be to their province. The late King visited Krabi in 1959, 1970 and 1973.

“People in Krabi and surrounding provinces are waiting eagerly for His Majesty the King to arrive,” Mr Kiratisak said, adding that local people were helping to tidy up buildings in the city to prepare for the royal visit.

“His Majesty is the unifying force of all Thais. Thailand has the three major institutions – nation, religion, and the monarch – and the country cannot be without any of the three institutions, particularly the monarchy which has existed for a long time.

“We, the people of Krabi, would like to make a pledge of allegiance to His Majesty King Rama X,” Mr Kiratisak said.

Under the guidance of the King, the province will develop and prosper, the Krabi mayor said.

Duan Dumdee, president of the Krabi provincial cultural council, said he was determined to welcome the King.

“Today, many people from all walks of life and state officials will welcome the King,” he said.

Meanwhile, His Majesty the King on Wednesday (Dec 7) granted the 10 newly appointed members of the Privy Council an audience to make an oath of allegiance at the Ambara Villa at the Dusit Palace.

Privy Council President Prem Tinsulanonda led the 10 Privy Council members in swearing a pledge of allegiance before His Majesty the King.

After the oath-taking ceremony, the King extended his thanks to the privy councillors for their intention to help with his work.

The King said the privy councillors will be given assignments, as well as an opportunity to provide him with advice. They will also help to maintain the security of the country in line with policies regarding the royal institution.

The King also said he appreciated that Gen Prem has become Privy Council president again.

The monarch also thanked the privy councillors for the work they had done for the late King.

His Majesty said the privy councillors have his full trust. He also wished them happiness and the ability to work well.

Meanwhile, Thai tourists are showing increasing interest in visiting royal projects following the passing of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in October.

The number of visitors to the Chang Hua Man royal project in Tha Yang district of Phetchaburi had doubled from 26,308 in November last year to 54,707 in November this year, Tourism Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said yesterday.

