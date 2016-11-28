PHUKET: Hilton Worldwide has signed a school partnership agreement with Prince of Songkla University (PSU) Phuket Campus to deliver a Hilton Class program.

Monday 28 November 2016, 04:52PM

Leveraging Hilton’s global expertise and resources and its presence in Thailand, the program will provide industry-focused knowledge and hands-on skills training that complement the university’s four-year Bachelor of Business Administration in Hospitality Management curriculum.

The latest signing with the PSU Phuket Campus marks Hilton’s second academic alliance in Thailand, the fourth in Southeast Asia and India.

“Our partnership with Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus underscores our commitment to support the growth of tourism and hospitality in Thailand,” said William Costley, Hilton’s Vice President of Operations, South East Asia & India.

“We are delighted to offer promising young students and also the youth in our communities more opportunities to develop their skills and gain insights into the world of hospitality. By sharing our experience and welcoming these students through our doors, we hope to broaden their horizons and make a positive impact on their future,” he added.

The Hilton Class program supports Open Doors, Hilton’s global commitment to impact at least one million young people by 2019 by helping them reach their full potential. Engaging and preparing young people through school alliances, apprenticeship programs and professional development programs is part of Hilton’s approach to drive programs and partners that connect, prepare and employ young people around the world.

The Open Doors commitment builds on Travel with Purpose, the company’s global corporate responsibility strategy to create shared value for the communities, business and environment in which it operates.

“PSU, Phuket is honoured to have academic collaboration with the world-renowned leader Hilton as a strategic partner in order to co-produce highly qualified graduates to better serve the hospitality industry in Thailand, Asean and beyond,” said Assoc Prof Puwadon Butrat, Vice President of PSU Phuket Campus.

“We believe this strategic move will further enhance the school competitiveness in promoting our academic excellence in Hospitality and Tourism in the future,” he noted.

Under the partnership, up to 35 promising third-year students from the Hospitality Management course will be selected for the two-year Hilton Class program. These students will attend Hilton Class as part of their industrial training, in addition to their academic curriculum at the university.

Hilton will also host guest lectures and presentations, organise on-site visits to Hilton hotels in Thailand, as well as provide access to development programs, which cover topics such as leadership, financial awareness and problem solving.

Students under the Hilton Class program will also be offered internships at Hilton hotels in Thailand for a period of two to six months, during which they will benefit from exposure to on-the-job training across various hotel functions. In addition, top performing students may be offered full-time employment at Hilton hotels upon graduation from Prince of Songkla University.