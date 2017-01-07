Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Hemp growing limited to state agencies until 2021

BANGKOK: The cultivation, sale and possession of hemp or ganjong, the little brother of cannabis, has been officially approved but it will be at least four years before the general public can get involved.

drugs, health,

Bangkok Post

Saturday 7 January 2017, 09:41AM

The plant can only be grown in approved areas and the seeds must be supplied by approved providers. Photo: via Bangkok Post
Only state agencies will be allowed to seek permits for the first three years after the order takes effect on Jan 1, 2018, according to a Public Health Ministry ministerial order published in the Royal Gazette yesterday (Jan 6).

The trial period can also be extended by another two years if a committee set up to evaluate the suitability of granting permits to individuals or companies thinks more time is needed.

In short, the chance that Thailand will join the list of jurisdictions where cannabis is being decriminalised or legalised for recreational purposes remains very remote.

Hemp, whose scientific name is cannabis sativa L.subsp. sativa, contains tetrahydrocannabinol in a proportion not more than 1 per cent of dried content.

Under the order, it can be grown, harvested and processed for household use, commercial use and research purposes. Its seeds may also be sold or distributed for such purposes with a permit.

If and when permits become available to the general public, an applicant must be at least 20 years old and must never have been convicted of a narcotics offence.

Where to apply for the permit will depend on where the plant is grown – the FDA office in the case of Bangkok or public health district offices in other provinces.

The plant can only be grown in approved areas and the seeds must be supplied by approved providers, the order says.

On Dec 27, the cabinet approved a proposal to allow hemp to be grown as a cash crop in six selected northern provinces, as part of a project to use narcotic plants for medical purposes.

Read original story here.

 

 
Inepto Cracy | 07 January 2017 - 13:16:04

Yes and all the people dying of cancer and Autism, Parkinsons etc will just have chemo and die. I am lucky, I took canbabis oil and cured my cancer......no not in tiredland but a modern 3rd world country.

Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.