Fifteen HeadStart students recently travelled to Bangkok to participate in the regional round of The World Scholar’s Cup.

Saturday 15 April 2017, 11:00AM

HeadStart students with their medals from the regional round of the World Scholar’s Cup.

Founded in 2007, the World Scholar’s Cup is not a strictly academic competition, but as stated on its website, the competition aims to be a “celebration of the joy of learning, a tournament as rewarding for the team that came in last as the for the team that came in first, an enrichment opportunity that motivated students not just to demonstrate their existing strengths but to discover new ones.”

The competition has an over-arching theme every year. This year the students were working with content related to the theme “An Unlikey World”. They studied Art, Literature, Science, History, Social Studies and the special area of Modern Mythologies.

The knowledge and understanding that the students gain is then tested during the competition by their ability to debate, write analytical essays, complete a multiple choice exam and work as a team under pressure in the Scholar’s Bowl.

With over 320 students taking part in the regional round, HeadStart’s 15 students performed exceptionally well and all teams qualified for the global round, which is set to take place in Hanoi, Vietnam at the end of June this year.

The 15 students from headstart took part in the competition: Yoon-kyung Lee, Amelie Mason, Franklin Plakhov, Lucy Mester, Elizaveta Stashevskaia, Marc Baeuerle, Bomnuri Kim, Hyerin Cho, Sean Byrne, Anna Hull, Anya Belova, Nicholas Gold, Thanadon Tantivit, Eve Whittaker, Amelie Mason.