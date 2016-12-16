Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

HeadStart pupils take on the world at Yale University World Scholar’s Cup

On November 15, nine HeadStart International School students and two staff members departed the shores of Phuket for New York and then on to New Haven, Connecticut.

Saturday 17 December 2016, 10:00AM

The students had qualified for the prestigious World Scholar’s Cup Tournament of Champions at the world-famous Yale University. Just to actually qualify for the Tournament of Champions is a significant success in itself, however, to qualify, participate and win medals is a phenomenal achievement.

The World Scholar’s Cup is a celebration of learning which provides participating students with wide ranging learning opportunities that stretch far beyond any traditional examination syllabus. The competition has an over-arching theme every year. This year, the students worked with content related to the theme of “An Imperfect World”.

They studied Art, Literature, Science, History, Social Studies and the special area of Crime and Justice. The knowledge and understanding that the students gained was then tested during the competition by their ability to debate, write analytical essays, complete a multiple choice exam and work as a team under intense pressure in the “Scholar’s Bowl”.

The nine students: Marco David Bokoksa De La Rosa, Phet Frederiksen, Lisa Kim, Denalyn Kwok, Elliott Lovotti, Jean Phaisamran, Hayeon Song, Albert Tandivit and Eve Whittaker were all extremely successful at each stage of the world-wide competition.

HeadStart teams initially participated in a Regional Round in Bangkok, from which they qualified to take part in the Global Round. Around the world, in over 40 countries, 20,000 students participated in numerous Regional Rounds, to qualify for the final stage of the competition.

The Global Round was also hosted in Bangkok this year, where 3,500 students from around the world competed, with around 1,000 of the highest achievers qualifying for the Tournament of Champions at Yale University. This places HeadStart students in the top five per cent of all participants world-wide.

The students acquitted themselves admirably, with every single HeadStart student being awarded with a medal for different competition disciplines, demonstrating what a wide range of talent the HeadStart students have.

The student’s individual successes, as well as their team successes are celebrated. Congratulations to all the HeadStart Scholars! Next year’s theme has been announced as “An Unlikely World” and the Global Round destinations will be in Hanoi, Vietnam and Cape Town, South Africa. An overview of the students’ successes is as follows:

Debating
Denalyn: Silver medal.
Eve: Gold medal (ranked 35th).
Denalyn, Eve and Marco: Gold medal. For Top Junior Team (ranked 38th).

Writing
Jean, Phet, Elliott, Albert: Silver medals.
Jean, Phet, Hayeon: Silver medal for Top Collaborative Writing Team (ranked 66th).
Albert, Elliott, Lisa: Silver medal for Top Collaborative Writing Team (ranked 67th).

Scholar’s Challenge
Albert: Social Studies (ranked 5th).
Marco: Special Area (ranked 19th).
Eve: History – Gold (ranked 28th).

Top School Scholars
Eve: Junior.
Albert: Senior.

Top Overall Scholars at the Tournament of Champions
Eve: Junior (ranked 100th).

 

 
