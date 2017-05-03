Hard Rock Café Phuket’s World Burger Tour is back and ready to take guests on an international adventure – no passport necessary!

Sunday 7 May 2017, 12:00PM

World Burger Tour, a limited-time offering of Hard Rock “Local Legendary Burgers”, inspired by the taste and flavours from cafe locations around the world, hits tables at select participating Hard Rock Cafe locations as of Monday (May 1).

This year more than 160 local burgers were evaluated by Hard Rock’s culinary team and four crowd favourites will be on the menu at Hard Rock Café Phuket:

•Tango Salsa Burger (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Shake it up with Andouille sausage, certified Angus beef, salsa criolla, garlic aioli, Monterey jack cheese, fresh arugula and a fried egg to top it all off.





•Banh Mi Burger (Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam)

Coated in tangy house-made Vietnamese glaze, topped with sliced cucumbers and pickled vegetables, garnished with cilantro and green onions, all on a certified Angus beef patty.





•Tennessee BBQ Burger (Tennessee, United States)

Like a good country ballad, this certified Angus beef burger will bring tears of happiness to your eyes with its BBQ dry rubbed premium beef topped with pickle slices, Memphis ‘slaw, pulled pork, pig sauce, crispy onions and cheddar cheese.





•When In Rome Burger (Rome, Italy)

Dine as the Romans dine with pancetta, garlic aioli, crisp arugula and ricotta cheese spiked with sun-dried tomatoes atop a certified Angus beef patty in a crisp toasted bun.

Just like the artists whose memorabilia lines the walls at Hard Rock locations worldwide, the burgers served at Hard Rock Café are nothing short of legendary. All of Hard Rock’s “Legendary Burgers” feature the highest quality meats, fresh ingredients, savoury sauces and rich, melted cheeses.