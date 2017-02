Recent Comments

Suvarnabhumi loader nabbed in B100,000 theft @ Discover Thainess i agree, not very clever to have jewellery and cash in checkin bag, but this is not the point of the story. hope you don't bel...(Read More)

Suvarnabhumi loader nabbed in B100,000 theft Who on earth puts jewellery and cash into a checkin bag ?? What a numpty !...(Read More)

Russian tourist borrows B100k to post bail for feeding fish off Phuket @Jor12 it is not about the ban feeding corral fishes. it is of the rediculous high fine because they tourist and the way police do everything not to ...(Read More)

BBC journalist faces five years jail for Thailand reporting Thailand's way of thinking about 'defamation', which is actually a way to silence people, probably still works internal ( thai-thai). Ho...(Read More)

Russian tourist borrows B100k to post bail for feeding fish off Phuket @Eagle I did read the article well, also the parts between the line's.there stand's invisible that the police done everything NOT to find out ...(Read More)

BBC journalist faces five years jail for Thailand reporting Simon, this is not really a " Phuket" issue. The Thai defamation laws are extremely broad, and have been for a very long time. By Western st...(Read More)

Man shot in head in heart of Phuket Town ematt,excellent comment.But be warned!Too much criticism of the-Running Gag-here is not welcome by the PN.My first two responds to your comment got bl...(Read More)

Man shot in head in heart of Phuket Town Pauly the key statistic is "rate", i.e., the number of murders per 100,00 people, not the total number of murders. Thailand and the US are a...(Read More)