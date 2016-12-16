Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort, situated on a secluded cove on Phuket’s southwestern coast, has officially confirmed the appointment of Hans Kahrs as Executive Chef.

Friday 16 December 2016, 09:51AM

The German chef will lead the culinary team of expatriate and Thai chefs while overseeing kitchen operations at the Resort’s 10 restaurants and bars, in-room dining, as well as banquets and catering at the recently renovated Conference Centre.

Chef Hans brings with him decades of culinary expertise dating back to 1977 when he first worked as an apprentice in Bremervorde, Germany.

He continued on to other diverse locations as Braunlage, Hannover, Dusseldorf, Pittsburgh, Nile, Nairobi, Abuja, Chennai, Nanjing, Petaling Jaya, Bangkok, and Hanoi.

Chef Hans returns to Phuket after a five-year absence and was most recently Executive Chef of the Vinpearl Ha Long Bay Resort, Vietnam.

Aside from his passion for creating dishes inspired by his diverse experience and locations, Chef Hans is a food-safety adept and certified trainer of Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP), a systematic preventive approach to food safety that Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort has continually implemented at its kitchens and venues.

Chef Hans is an avid runner and also enjoys playing tennis and water sports in his leisure time.