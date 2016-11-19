Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Half-sister of 'Ying Kai' jailed for 50 years

BANGKOK: A half-sister of accused human trafficker Monta “Ying Kai” Yokrattanakan was sent to jail for 50 years after the Criminal Court found her guilty on Friday of several serious charges including lese majeste.

crime, police,

Bangkok Post

Saturday 19 November 2016, 09:59AM

Kamonthat Thanathornkhositjira is taken to the Crime Suppress Division on Aug 27 this year, one day after she was arrested in Nakhon Sawan. Photo: Bangkok Post / file (by Apichit Jinakul)
Kamonthat Thanathornkhositjira is taken to the Crime Suppress Division on Aug 27 this year, one day after she was arrested in Nakhon Sawan. Photo: Bangkok Post / file (by Apichit Jinakul)

Kamonthat Thanathornkhositjira, also known as Kim-eng Sae Tia, was sentenced to a total of 150 years on 33 counts but the term was reduced because of her confession.

The court found Kamonthat, 62, and her accomplice Sak Siriyakhom, 50, guilty of lese majeste, fraud, falsifying documents and invoking the royal institution.

The crimes took place on several occasions between Nov 1, 2010 and March 16, 2014, according to prosecution documents. Also charged are Ekkasit Thanathornkositjit, 68, and Taworn Puanprathum, 66, who have opted to fight the charges.

The charges against Kamonthat included making fake documents purported to be from the Office of His Majesty’s Principal Private Secretary and conning people to contribute money for royal kathin ceremonies.

Kamonthat was originally sentenced to 150 years behind bars on 33 counts, while Sak received 144 years on 31 counts. As the two confessed in court, the sentences were halved. They were then reduced to 50 years, the maximum for combined jail terms under the law.

The pair were also ordered to pay back B5.14 million to the damaged parties.

Kamonthat, who was arrested in Nakhon Sawan on Aug 26, had earlier been accused of invoking the royal institution in a fund-raising scheme that swindled more than B3 million from the victims.

SAFE FERTILITY CENTER

Pol Lt Col Ekkasit and Mr Thaworn told the court that they intended to fight the charges against them. The court ordered prosecutors to file separate cases against them within seven days.

Kamonthat was taken by Corrections Department officials to the Institute for Female Offenders inside the compound of Khlong Prem prison, while Sak was sent to the Special Remand Prison after the court adjourned.

“Kim-eng” is a half-sister of Monta Yokrattanakan, better known as “Ying Kai”, a high-profile businesswoman accused of human trafficking.

The case of Ms Monta came to light earlier this year after former housekeepers accused her of lodging false theft complaints against them. The accusations were believed to have been made in retaliation for their refusal to accept Ms Monta’s offers of highly paid employment, said to be related to prostitution.

She denied the charges in court at the opening of her trial on Monday (Nov 21). The next hearing of witnesses was scheduled for May 2-3 next year.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.