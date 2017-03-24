Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Guys and Dolls musical

Start From: Monday 3 April 2017, 06:00PM to Wednesday 5 April 2017, 08:00PM

Guys and Dolls musical

Coming soon to a theatre near you! BISP Secondary students proudly present "Guys and Dolls" - a lively musical full of memorable song and dance numbers including "Sit down your rockin' the boat" and "Luck be a Lady tonight". Performances in the BISP Auditorium take place on Monday April 3rd, Tuesday April 4th and Wednesday April 5th @ 6.00pm with a matinee performance on Tuesday April 4th @ 1:00pm. We look forward to seeing you there! For more information please email pwilkinson@bisphuket.ac.th Tickets cost 250thb for adults and 100thb for students and can be purchased from the BISP Information Office in the Primary Foyer.'
Contact details
Person : BISP
Address : British International School Phuket
