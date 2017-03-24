Guys and Dolls musical

Recent Comments

Plans to make Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach ‘virgin’ an uphill battle, says Army Ericlek64 and Foot...speak for yourself when considering how you think a beach should be managed. However, many of us realize that you simply cannot ...(Read More)

Plans to make Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach ‘virgin’ an uphill battle, says Army It seems that mr MaAnn is a pain in the A.. of other Phuket government officials. Mr MaAnn is running his own law ignoring 'shop' under a fal...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads Eagle, what planet do you live on? It took me 3 years to obtain a non restricted drivers licence, I went from Learner for 1 year, then provisional for...(Read More)

Phuket beach vendors file complaint about payments to access Laem Singh Beach Are this the same vendors charging park fees for every vehicle which arrive over there ? If zou not pay you find your vehicle damaged....(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads It is well reported that tourists are dis-proportionally involved in traffic accidents. The way of driving is quite different here from the west, an...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads eagle; yes i do agree some tourists "lose their heads" when they drive here but in general they should know how to drive to certain standard...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads Pauly44,how can they have years of experience prior to getting a license.By driving without a license??...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads Pauly44,maybe you did not read the article as well.And I can see everyday too how stupid tourists from "western society"drive.Most of them ...(Read More)

Plans to make Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach ‘virgin’ an uphill battle, says Army This guy has no idea for what a beach is used all over the world and should be moved to the mountain in the north. The or bor tor has understood now t...(Read More)