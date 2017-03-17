Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Group drumming can be the rhythm to academic success

All parents face the constant challenge of trying to provide their children with a wide-ranging and well-rounded education that will maximize their success in life.

Friday 17 March 2017, 10:12AM

While achieving academic success in core subjects is very important, it is important to remember that children need variety and new activities to keep them stimulated and active in their daily routine.

So when it comes to achieving academic progress, it might surprise you that an activity like group drumming can be amazingly helpful.

On the surface, group drumming may seem simply like a recreational activity that injects a little bit of unstructured fun and good feelings to student’s lives.

Although drumming programs certainly do provide a lot of fun, they can also provide a range of benefits that aren’t immediately apparent.

Keeping a beat while playing a rhythm requires the use of the auditory system of the brain – which is deeply connected to music and language processing.

Research undertaken by Nina Kraus PhD (2013) has added to a growing body of evidence indicating that the ability to keep a beat is linked to the neural encoding of speech sounds and reading – indicating that drumming and music can help strengthen the development of linguistic abilities.

As I noted out in a previous article on rhythm programs for wellness, group drumming engenders “entrainment”.

This is a process where participants’ EEG brainwaves synchronize to external rhythms thus promoting a relaxed and receptive state of mind which is conducive to learning new material.

Rhythms that increase Alpha and Theta EEG brainwave patterns are particularly helpful in this regard.

Facilitated drumming programs can also help build a child’s self confidence.

They provide an environment where children discover that they can play competently as part of a group, boosting their belief in their musical capabilities and their self esteem.

Group drumming enhances the development of children’s social skills as well.

Communication and musical interaction are essential elements of a group drumming session.

Some programs can help raise awareness of our multicultural interdependency – using instruments and rhythms from around the world. In this way they provide children with an opportunity to explore other cultures.

Children don’t need to participate in educational drumming programs on a regular basis to get benefits either.

A single program is enough to leave a lasting impression in a child’s mind.

The variety of percussion sounds played around a room provide a unique sound and new experience that won’t be quickly forgotten.

On the path to educational success, group rhythm programs are a novel, fun and highly interactive social activity that broadens children’s experience and can also underscore and aid their academic progress.

 

If you would like to learn more or schedule a group rhythm activity for children in Phuket contact www.synergydrum.com, call 087 895 7284 or email info@synergydrum.com.

Marco Monti is a drum circle facilitator and founder of the drumming event company SYNERGY Co Ltd.

He is also the founder of the free and public group “Phuket Drum Circle” (on Facebook). He is a member of the Drum Circle Facilitator’s Guild, and hold an MA in Psychology.

 

 
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Eagle | 17 March 2017 - 11:56:01

If this works out for adults too,than Kurt and Rorii should join them.

