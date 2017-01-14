HAT YAI: A fighter jet crashed during an air show for the Children's Day in Hat Yai, Songkhla province.

Saturday 14 January 2017, 11:16AM

Sqn Ldr Dilokrit Pattavee was killed when the Jas 39 Gripen fighter jet crashed on a runway at Wing 26 during the air show at around 9.20am.

About an hour later, Thai media reported an airport fire engine overturned while rushing to put out the fire shortly after the crash. Hat Yai airport had to close to clear the runway. Commercial flights were diverted to Krabi airport while outbound flights were delayed. Authorities expect to be able to reopen the airport before noon.

Air Force spokesman Pongsak Semachai said a committee would be set up to investigate into the cause.

The "Royal Thai Air Force" Facebook urged the public not to share the video clips and photos of the crash out of respect for the victim's family and affected parties.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-ocha and ACM Jom Roongsawang expressed condolences to the pilot's family.

