1 Bar were set to play league dropouts Min Bar last Thursday meaning they had no game so no points too. This gave league newcomers Cool Hand Lukes the chance to take to the top of the table following a comfortable 8-3 win at home to fellow newcomers Happy Ending Bar.
Elsewhere, Wet Dreams Bar, who last week sat 3rd in the table suffered a shock 9-2 loss away to mid-table Ting Tong Bar who now sit just four points off the top spot.
Caddyshack (Kathu) narrowly beat Dirty Nellies 6-5 at home, Simon and Oils were defeated 4-7 at home by Martin Swiss, while Genius Bar beat San Sabai Sports Bar 7-4.
The teams are now on a three week break for the festive season with play set to resume on January 12, 2017.
League Table
Cool Hand Lukes 22
1 Bar 21
Genius Bar 21
Dirty Nellies 20
Ting Tong 18
Wet Dreams 17
Caddyshack 17
Simon & Oils 16
Martin Swiss 11
Happy Ending 10
Champs 9
San Sabai 9
Green Mango 7
Min Bar 0
