POOL: Green Mango Bar picked up their first points in the latest season of the Patong Pool League (PPL) last Thursday (Dec 15), but sadly they still walked away as losers in their game going down 5-6 to Champs Bar. But a least they’re now off the mark do to speak.

Tuesday 20 December 2016, 05:10PM

Barry from Ting Tong Bar has his eyes firmly set on the balls only.

1 Bar were set to play league dropouts Min Bar last Thursday meaning they had no game so no points too. This gave league newcomers Cool Hand Lukes the chance to take to the top of the table following a comfortable 8-3 win at home to fellow newcomers Happy Ending Bar.

Elsewhere, Wet Dreams Bar, who last week sat 3rd in the table suffered a shock 9-2 loss away to mid-table Ting Tong Bar who now sit just four points off the top spot.

Caddyshack (Kathu) narrowly beat Dirty Nellies 6-5 at home, Simon and Oils were defeated 4-7 at home by Martin Swiss, while Genius Bar beat San Sabai Sports Bar 7-4.

The teams are now on a three week break for the festive season with play set to resume on January 12, 2017.

League Table

Cool Hand Lukes 22

1 Bar 21

Genius Bar 21

Dirty Nellies 20

Ting Tong 18

Wet Dreams 17

Caddyshack 17

Simon & Oils 16

Martin Swiss 11

Happy Ending 10

Champs 9

San Sabai 9

Green Mango 7

Min Bar 0