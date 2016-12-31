Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Greek ambassador to Brazil murdered by wife’s cop lover: police

BRAZIL: Greece’s ambassador to Brazil was murdered in a plot hatched by his Brazilian wife and her police officer lover, who confessed to the crime, officials said Friday (Dec 30).

homicide, police, politics, violence,

AFP

Saturday 31 December 2016, 11:13AM

A man looks at the burned-out rental car of missing Greek ambassador to Brazil Kyriakos Amiridis, at a parking lot outside the police station in Belford Roxo, in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, on December 30, 2016, a day after it was found with a body inside. Photo: AFP
A man looks at the burned-out rental car of missing Greek ambassador to Brazil Kyriakos Amiridis, at a parking lot outside the police station in Belford Roxo, in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, on December 30, 2016, a day after it was found with a body inside. Photo: AFP

The envoy, Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, was killed on Monday (26) by the officer, Sergio Gomez Moreira, Rio homicide division chief Evaristo Pontes told a news conference.

Amiridis’ charred body was found Thursday in Rio in his burned-out rental car, a day after his wife, Francoise de Souza Oliveira, declared him missing.

Oliveira, 40, and Moreira, 29, both admitted to having an affair, police said.

The pair are in custody, along with Moreira’s 24-year-old cousin, Eduardo Tedeschi, who allegedly also took part.

According to the homicide division chief, Oliveira denied participating in the murder itself, but confessed she knew of the crime.

Family vacation

Amiridis, who was named ambassador this year, had been on a family vacation with his wife in the north of Rio de Janeiro since December 21. They had been due to fly back to the capital Brasilia on Jan 9.

His wife had originally told police that he had left the Rio apartment they were staying in, taken the car and not returned.

But her version had contradictions, and after Amiridis’ body was found in the burned-out car under a bridge, police took Oliveira in for more questioning, and also detained Moreira.

Traces of blood were reportedly found on a sofa in the apartment Amiridis and Oliveira had been using, leading investigators to believe he had been killed there, then his body was placed in the rental car and driven to the spot it was found.

Pontes said that Oliveira had offered Tedeschi the equivalent of $25,000 (B894,900) to help with murdering the ambassador.

Moreira acknowledged that he and Amiridis had had a physical fight, and that he had strangled the ambassador in self-defence.

SAFE FERTILITY CENTER

Young daughter

Amiridis had previously served Greece’s consul general in Rio from 2001 to 2004, where he met Oliveira.

The couple have a 10-year-old daughter.

A Greek police team was headed for Brazil to take part in the investigation, while Greece’s ambassador in Argentina was travelling to Brasilia, Athens said.

In a letter to the Greek government, Brazilian President Michel Temer sent his condolences and conveyed his government's commitment to conducting a “rigorous” investigation.

“The Brazilian people do not accept this type of behaviour and we apologise to the entire Greek population,” said the director of Rio's homicide division, Rivaldo Barbosa.

He called the murder "isolated" and a "crime of passion" that he said has nothing to do with Rio's elevated levels of violence.

 

Rio de Janeiro, though picturesque, has a reputation as a dangerous place. The 2016 Olympic host city has seen crime rates soar in recent months, fueled by drug gang violence.

 

Hit hard by Brazil's worst recession in more than a century, Rio de Janeiro state is facing bankruptcy and struggling to deal with the violent crime that has long dogged the area.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket beach excavation mired in silence, double-standards

Seems like a "turf" war, and the kiddies do not play well together. Ah, if only they had a decent governor, someone with the courage to make...(Read More)

Korean name found scratched on coral off Phuket causes concern

@ Kurt No word says that it is a Thai Divemaster who was acting as a dive guide. By the way, a lot of Chinese, Korean, Taiwanese, Russians and Eur...(Read More)

Teen charged as cops snare ‘cyber warriors’

I not know much about cyber stuff. But 1 thing I know, that is a intended Thai Single Gateway is not the right approach about international cyber doi...(Read More)

Korean name found scratched on coral off Phuket causes concern

Asterix, the name 'Park' is very Korean. Hundreds of thousands. But the local thai dive operator/dive master should be taken out of business...(Read More)

French woman deported for Phuket overstay, banned for five years

Kurt, As far as I know the mare- a valuable Lusitano breed remains at Cooling Horse House stable where Ms. Bardot was arrested. My worry is the owner ...(Read More)

Phuket tourists split over virgin beaches: Poll

It is very simple. What was not virgin anymore for many years (Phuket beaches), you can't go back in time and make it virgin again. Once not a vi...(Read More)

Korean name found scratched on coral off Phuket causes concern

So, it may be easy with the Korean name “Park Yong-Soo” to find the diver with the Immigration and the dive boat operator which must register with...(Read More)

Phuket Governor in Patong, declares New Year festivities underway

Simon01: A lot we can say about the RTP boys in brown. Incompetence,( giving wrong fine-amounts to farangs at stationary check points), tea money...(Read More)

French woman deported for Phuket overstay, banned for five years

So, out of the blue the Immigration in the morning thought: .."let's go to The Cooling Horse House station in Thalang tonight and check out...(Read More)

Phuket visa run van wipeout: 3 dead, 7 injured

On occasions senior figures in Phuket's governmental departments have been good enough to reply to letters in the Phuket News. This horrendous lat...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.