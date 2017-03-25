Grand Mercure Phuket Patong Resort & Villas recently announced that its luxurious Ryn Spa took home an award for best “Luxury Emerging Spa in Asia” at the World Luxury Spa Awards 2016.

Saturday 25 March 2017, 09:16AM

The award ceremony took place in Switzerland where participants from over 50 countries competed for the prestigious accolades of the World Luxury Spa Awards.

Ryn Spa’s outstanding achievement in service delivery over the past year, as voted by guests and industry consultants, enabled it to snag the award.

“Ryn” represents the gentle motion of streaming water – symbolizing peacefulness of the mind and purification of the body.

Ryn Spa products are created with natural essences of organically grown key ingredients such as Calendula Oil, Green Tea Extract, Bamboo Extract and Hyaluronic Acid.

Ryn Spa Products include five distinct collections – Bali Lush, Woodland of The Versaille, Madrid Mercado, The Wanderlust Garden and Tropically Mae Ping.

For more information visit: GrandMercurePhuketPatong.com