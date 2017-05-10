Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Dining
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Grand Mercure’s ‘Phuket Night Market’ is a tour de force of Thai food

Situated in the centre of busy Patong, the Grand Mercure is the perfect place to find serenity and escape from the heat and noise of the streets.

Mark Knowles

Saturday 13 May 2017, 12:00PM

But just because you want a break from the hectic pace of street life in Patong doesn’t mean you have to go without some delicious Thai street food.

Every Monday night, the Grand Mercure’s poolside restaurant Bubbles puts on a street food buffet of epic proportions, where you can sample Thai street food staples that have been taken to the next level by Executive Chef Anurak Kanittharat and his team.

Chef Anurak sources most of his ingredients from the Banzaan fresh market in Patong where he bargains alongside local street vendors for the freshest local produce.

He also prides himself on his tried and tested recipes for local dishes such as mee hoon gaeng poo (crab in yellow curry with thin rice noodles).

This rich crab curry has an incredible complexity and depth of flavour when made from scratch by Chef Anurak and earns its place among the most famous local dishes from Phuket.

The relaxed buffet style of dining works perfectly for the street food theme, letting you sample a little bit here and a little bit there, enabling you to try some of the most popular Thai dishes all in one sitting. In addition to local specialities there are plenty of choices from across all regions of Thailand.

Naturally, popular Isan-style (Northeast Thailand) dishes such as som tum (spicy green papaya salad) can be made to order with more or less chilli to suit your taste.

Another Isan favourite, larb moo (minced pork and onion salad) is served beside some more unusual salads, including a spicy pomelo salad and beef salad with fresh tomatoes and onions.

There are also many popular curries and stir-fried dishes you can help yourself to. From the warmed serving dishes, my personal favourite was the stir-fried chicken with cashew nuts, pineapple and vegetables in a sweet sauce.

The pungent chicken massaman curry was also a triumph, bursting with flavour from the handfuls of fresh spices used to make it, and full of tender chicken, potatoes and peanuts.

The seafood selection is where the Grand Mercure takes it up yet another notch, as authentic as the rest of the dishes are, I have yet to see a street vendor serving up juicy barbecued king prawns and blue swimmer crabs in these proportions!

A team of chefs work the grill, flipping dozens of prawns and crabs at a time, before dishing them up with a selection of delicious dipping sauces. If that wasn’t enough, there are also squid skewers, sushi and sashimi, fresh whole fish and spicy seafood salads to choose from.

C and C Marine

Next up is the noodle bar, where you can order yourself a custom bowl of noodles with all your favourite ingredients.

If your not sure what you want, pad Thai is always a safe and tasty choice, or for something even simpler you can try pad siew moo (thick rice noodles stir-fried with pork and soy sauce).

Noodle soup is also a popular choice, pick either a tom yum or simple pork broth as a base, then just choose your type of noodles and start adding ingredients such as prawns, meat, fish or pork balls and fresh vegetables.

No Thai street food experience would be complete with trying some of the scores of unique desserts or sweet snacks (khanom) that can be found on almost every street corner in the nation.

The Grand Mercure has a team of four dedicated dessert maestros, making for an extremely wide selection of sweet treats.

There is the classic mango and sticky rice, yellow steamed cakes, crispy coconut pancakes and various cubes of pudding-like sweets made from glutinous rice and flavoured with pandan leaf.

For something a bit more Western, there is also rich blueberry cheesecake and velvety iced chocolate cake.

In short, the Grand Mercure puts on one of the best Thai food buffets I’ve ever seen. There are plenty more dishes to choose from that I haven’t even mentioned here, lest the article run to encyclopedic lengths.

Even better, it is all-you-can-eat and costs just B799 per person. I recommend coming early and pacing yourself because every dish is exquisitely authentic and made with fresh ingredients that really make the flavours pop.

 

Bubble’s ‘Phuket Night Market’ at the Grand Mercure Phuket Patong is held every Monday evening from 6-10pm. For more information and booking visit: grandmercurephuketpatong.com or call 076 231 999.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

World lifeguard chief appeals to PM Prayut over Phuket drownings

If you think Phuket has VERY dangerous beach conditions half of the year then you must come from a country with no access to the sea. Yes we have a mo...(Read More)

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video

Joe 12; It is without question dereliction of duty through laziness and corruption plain & simple, local culture/customs has nothing to do with it...(Read More)

Phuket hospital denies refusing treatment to Brit tourist hit-and-run victim

"In the emergency room, the patient’s condition was assessed and he received a full range of medical tests, including CT scan, radiology and la...(Read More)

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video

I wish they would enforce the shirtless rule more strictly. Nothing is more revolving that idiot tourists riding around on scooters or sitting in rest...(Read More)

Ride for love: Phuket locals call for decency after Russian couple caught in the act in the back of tuk-tuk

I have heard it all now! A protest by the bastions of the moral society: tuktuk drivers. How about protesting at alleged local mafia practices by the ...(Read More)

Phuket hospital denies refusing treatment to Brit tourist hit-and-run victim

A Van came around the corner on the wrong side of the road.!! Something that happens many times a day in Phuket because the most they risk is a BAH...(Read More)

Phuket traffic fines are not enough, says poll

malczx7r,you are wrong here.Kurt is insulting people nearly every day with his comments.Either thai people or the brain of every other normal thinking...(Read More)

Phuket hospital denies refusing treatment to Brit tourist hit-and-run victim

@KURT: 99% of travel insurance policies specifically exclude coverage for injuries incurred while riding a motorbike. I'm not at all surprised...(Read More)

Phuket hospital denies refusing treatment to Brit tourist hit-and-run victim

Kurt,why dont you read an article well before commenting.It was a hit and run.No driver to charge right now!And for saying:never trust thai...,just sh...(Read More)

Pregnant British woman crushed under 18-wheeled Phuket truck

@CaptainJack69 I gather you have not been to Thailand, travelling on a bus also is not the safest thing and many people (including Thai's) will tr...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.