Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Governor denies sex ring links

MAE HONG SON: The governor of Mae Hong Son has vehemently denied buying sex from teenage girls trafficked into a prostitution ring allegedly run by local police.

crime, corruption, police, sex,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 26 April 2017, 09:03AM

Yutthachai Thongchart (right), a police senior sergeant-major formerly attached to Mae Hong Son police is accused of running ring. Photo: via Bangkok Post
Yutthachai Thongchart (right), a police senior sergeant-major formerly attached to Mae Hong Son police is accused of running ring. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Yutthachai Thongchart, a police senior sergeant-major formerly attached to Mae Hong Son police, has been arrested on charges of running a sex ring and human trafficking.

He was apprehended yesterday (Apr 25) along with two women, identified as Piyathas Thiensuwan and Piyawan Sukma, who are charged with acting as procurers and human trafficking.

The three suspects were questioned by police in Mae Hong Son and were to be flown to Bangkok for interrogation by the anti-human trafficking police yesterday.

The mother of one of the girls working in the sex ring said the female pimps had forced them to work as prostitutes for clients in Mae Hong Son, who included senior state officials, according to Deputy National Police Chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul.

The mother also reportedly worked as a police informant.

Gen Srivara said the girls told investigators that one of the officials was Mae Hong Son Governor Suebsak Iamwicharn.

The girls said they were each paid B1,000 per client for sex.

Mr Suebsak denied using the sex service or having anything to do with it.

“I’m absolutely a million percent sure I had nothing whatsoever to do with the ring,” he told a press conference yesterday.

Mr Suebsak said he was baffled as to why he was being implicated.

Lucky 13 Bar and Grill

He began serving as governor on Oct 1 last year.

The girls lodged a complaint with the Damrongtham Centre in the province on Nov 6 last year.

Mr Suebsak added it was odd that the girl whose informant mother exposed the case aired her plight only after he became governor despite claiming her daughter had been forced by Snr Sgt Maj Yutthachai into prostitution two years ago.

The governor said he was ready to be investigated.

Meanwhile, Gen Srivara said Provincial Police Region 5, which supervises Mae Hong Son Police and had begun an investigation into whether police were complicit in the ring, suspended its probe after delays, which, he surmised, were due to investigators neglecting their duty.

The Deputy National Police Chief said authorities were also considering whether to seek warrants for the arrest of at least three Mae Hong Son police officers – a Deputy Chief Investigator, a Deputy Chief Inspector named ‘Art,’ and a non-commission policeman in charge of detaining suspects – over possible links to the sex ring.

The warrants, if sought, would be requested from the court based on the accounts of the girls. Gen Srivara has vowed to act swiftly against anyone involved in the ring and those who procured sexual services from the girls.

He added the Anti-Money Laundering Office would be asked to examine assets of the ring members.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Singapore’s shining example

"Other cyclists shared the path with families, walkers and roller-skaters and it was noticeable how friendly and considerate everyone was of each...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 90-day reporting online is back

When clicking on to the site it states that it has an 'untrusted certificate' It also refers to Google Chrome which is my normal browser. I re...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 90-day reporting online is back

Clicked on the link and the site is in Thai??? How many Thai people have to report to immigration???...(Read More)

Phuket man hangs 11-month-old daughter, self in double-homicide jealousy

A monster killed this little girl. Perhaps it served some purpose for others to see what absolute evil is lurking out there. Which is more useful? ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor bestows UK Safer Roads Foundation ‘Key to the City’

Discover Thainess, normally i'd agree "Speed kills" is normally in a very few cases,not looking where you're going, on the phone, is...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 90-day reporting online is back

So many failing their "Duty of Care" the governor being at the top of the list. Why isn't there any interviews, from witnesses? Any...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 90-day reporting online is back

Security Issues galore...shouldn't really be surprised. ...(Read More)

Russian boy, 10, injured in Phuket parasail accident

Eagle@ It`s not so many people some us this madness parasailing and jet- ski any more, and I am very very happy fore that :)...(Read More)

Umbrellas, beach chairs banned again at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Blah-di-blah-di-blah. How ridiculous is this???...about the 10th time these bum vendors have been run off the beach, and I'm sure this time will ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 90-day reporting online is back

My browser complains about a problem with the certificate "SEC_ERROR_UNKNOWN_ISSUER", not good....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.