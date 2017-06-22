BADMINTON: The government and the Badminton World Federation (BWF) have thrown their weight behind the Badminton Association of Thailand’s (BAT) efforts to organise three major tournaments next year.

Officials and players pose at yesterday’s press conference. Photo: PR

The three tournaments are the Princess Sirivannavari, the Thomas and Uber Cups and the Thailand Open which will become a top-tier Superseries event.

Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul told a press conference that the government was pleased to play a role in developing and promoting badminton.

“The tournaments will be part of the government’s sports tourism policy,” she said.

They will not only be good for Thailand’s sporting circles but also the country’s economy as a large number of foreigners will visit the Kingdom during these tournaments, Kobkarn said.

BAT president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said it was a great honour that Thailand had been chosen to stage the Thomas and Uber Cup finals, which are important events.

The Thomas Cup and the Uber Cup are normally held at the same time at the same venue.

It will be the first time for Thailand to host a Superseries tournament as the Thailand Open has been granted that status for at least four years from 2018-2021, Patama said.

In another development, the BAT on Tuesday (Jan 20) signed an MoU with True Corporation to cooperate in the development of the sport in the country.

With support from the government and True Corporation, badminton in Thailand should be able to move to another level, said the BAT boss.

BWF secretary-general Thomas Lund said he believed the BAT was capable of making the three tournaments a success.

Meanwhile, Nitchaon Jindapol will face a tough assignment against sixth seed Sun Yu of China in the opening round of this week’s Australian Open.

Nitchaon became the first player to defeat Taiwan’s world No.1 Tai Tzu-ying this year, winning their quarter-final clash at last week’s Indonesia Open.

However, the Thai’s brilliant run was halted by Japan’s Sayaka Sato in the semi-finals.

Tai could meet Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in the second round in Sydney.

