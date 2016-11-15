Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Government calls for toned down Christmas and New Year

BANGKOK: The government has said Christmas and New Year festivities can be organised but any entertainment activities should be toned down.

culture, death,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 15 November 2016, 09:34AM

The supermoon of 2016 appears above the Phra Nakhon Khiri Historical Park, known as Khao Wang, in Phetchaburi. Photo: Chanat Katanyu
The supermoon of 2016 appears above the Phra Nakhon Khiri Historical Park, known as Khao Wang, in Phetchaburi. Photo: Chanat Katanyu

The suggestion came after the nation quietly celebrated the Loy Krathong festival yesterday night (Nov 14) without the usual fireworks and entertainment since the nation is still in mourning a full month after His Majesty the King's passing.

Many Loy Krathong sites went ahead with the annual festival but dedicated the tradition of floating a krathong on waterways, to remembering His Majesty the late King.

Traditional and cultural activities recommended by the National Culture Committee to be observed during the Loy Krathong day festival included Buddhist-style merit-making, dhamma practice and listening to prayers, said Deputy Prime Minister Tanasak Patimapragorn.

He was speaking after chairing a committee meeting yesterday.

The committee recommended not staging the Nang Nopphamat beauty contest and other fanfare events such as fireworks and concerts, he said.

For the coming Christmas and New Year festivals, Gen Tanasak said they can be held but organisers have been asked to keep entertainment activities respectful. “I believe every Thai has discretion and knows how to act appropriately during this time of mourning,” he said.

In response to the committee’s recommendations, Wanthani Watthana, a Bangkok deputy clerk, said no formal Loy Krathong celebration was organised in areas around the Grand Palace this year. People floated their krathongs quietly at nearby piers such as Tha Phrachan, Tha Chang, Tha Maharat or Tha Tian, said Ms Wanthani.

Loy Krathong celebration sites closest to the palace were situated underneath Rama VIII Bridge, Santi Chai Prakan Park and Phra Athit Road, which also decided to skip entertainment activities and instead adopted a theme that reflected mourning, she said.

A total of 28 public parks in the capital were open until midnight yesterday to allow people to go and float their krathongs.

Night entertainment venues in the city are allowed to go about their usual business, but visitors are advised to wear polite clothing bearing a symbol of mourning, said Gen Tanasak.

In Sukhothai, one of the country’s best-known sites for celebrating Loy Krathong, people floated their krathong solemnly to remember the late King.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

No entertainment activities were held like in past years.

Chiang Mai, which is renowned for its Lanna-style Loy Krathong festival, known as Yi Peng, opted to turn the festival into an event to remember His Majesty as well.

Hat Yai district in Songkhla province which normally stages one of the most vibrant Loy Krathong celebrations joined the rest of the nation in skipping entertainment activities during the festival.

The number of tourists coming from neighbouring Malaysia and Singapore was low this year. Overall hotel bookings in Hat Yai were 50 per cent down during the festival, and was being blamed mainly on a weaker ringgit.

Kiti Imsuwan, president of a firework suppliers and traders association, said the production and import of fireworks has been banned at the moment and only a limited number of firecrackers normally used at funerals are allowed to be stored and sold.

Each year, the firework trade in Thailand is worth B10 billion on average, he said.

Meanwhile, a combined force of local administrative officials and soldiers raided a fireworks wholesaler at Chao Phrom market in Ayutthaya’s Muang district late yesterday afternoon. They seized about 100 firecrackers and other fireworks worth around B300,000.

The unnamed owner was detained and was believed to have been charged with violating laws regulating firearms and fireworks that prohibit the unauthorised import or trading of fireworks.

He could face one month in jail and a maximum fine of B1,000 if found guilty of the crime.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 15 November 2016 - 13:49:40

Yes, Christmas is a spiritual Christian happening/tradition.
People go church, have X-mas meals. There is nothing in it what should be toned down.

The number of tourist from Malaysia and Singapore went down  50%. What they expect?
Being blamed mainly on the weak Malaysian ringit? I don't think so. 
Singapore has her Singapore dollar. Strong as ever, like the thai baht.
Tourists from other surrounding countries respect the mourning of the thai people, and so not come here for holidays.

Today is the football match Australia-Thailand, in Bangkok. Hope they will show it on tv.
Curious to know how many Australian supporters come to BKK.

The Phuket News

eric dekegel | 15 November 2016 - 10:50:49

Christmas is a christian tradition and I not see the relation ship,Lets take the big amounts of money from the tourists who also saved long time to have Christmas and new year in the tropics but they can not party?Explain me and probably many others,it looks like a one way story,at one side take money but people can not enjoy the paid money???

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.