Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Government asks for delay in pickup ban

NATIONWIDE: The Transport Ministry plans to ask the Royal Thai Police (RTP) to come up with a traffic regulation that will allow people to sit in the rear space, or tray, of pickup trucks, after the government suffered fierce criticism over its vow to stop the practice.

accidents, crime, transport, police,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 19 April 2017, 08:50AM

Sleeping or just riding in the back of pickups will remain legal indefinitely under the government’s plans to ‘ask’ police to halt attempts to enforce a ban. Photo: Bangkok Post
Sleeping or just riding in the back of pickups will remain legal indefinitely under the government’s plans to ‘ask’ police to halt attempts to enforce a ban. Photo: Bangkok Post

Speaking after a meeting with Deputy Transport Minister Pichit Akrathit yesterday (Apr 18), Department of Land Transport (DLT) Director-General Sanit Promwong said the discussion touched on how they could enact the restriction, which is stipulated in the 1979 Land Traffic Act.

The government agreed that the traffic law dictating the ban must be imposed carefully to avoid upsetting people who travel in the back of trucks for work purposes and as a way of life, said Mr Sanit.

With this in mind, the ministry will propose to the RTP, which handles traffic law enforcement, that it should roll out its regulation to offer the reprieve, he said.

“The Transport Ministry is set to ask the RTP to roll out additional regulations to ease the restriction so as to allow people to ride in the tray and the rear space of pickup trucks,” said Mr Sanit said.

Such regulations issued by the RTP can be enforced right away, he noted.

Police can also address other safety concerns by setting a speed limit for pickup trucks along with a limit on how many people are allowed to travel in a tray, the DLT chief said.

He added that the RTP can decide whether these regulations would be temporary or permanent as well as when they would be enforced.

A DLT source said the representatives from the RTP and the DLT held talks over the issue yesterday, but still failed to reach a conclusion.

The DLT officers told the RTP that police have the authority to issue the reprieve; for example, police can designate zones where people are allowed to ride in pickup truck trays, such as on minor or community roads as well as what a vehicle’s speed limit should be, according to the source.

The DLT will be responsible for making sure that the condition of pickup trucks is in line with safety standards, the source noted.

The ban on people travelling in the tray of a pickup truck was enforced on April 5 in the lead-up to the Songkran holiday, a time when dangerous driving is rampant and road deaths are high.

But the government decided to roll back its ban in the evening of the same day following fierce criticism.

Some people said many residents in rural areas do not have enough money to pay for public transport so they travel together in a pickup as a group to save on transportation costs.

The ministry’s move appears to be at odds with the RTP, which earlier this month also requested the DLT come up with new regulations under the 1979 Motor Vehicle Act to give options to people so that they can travel in the back of pickup trucks.

Based on the RTP’s suggestion on the regulations, safety belts could be installed in the rear space of a pickup, which is large enough, while the total number of people travelling in the vehicle’s tray must not exceed six.

The final official road toll from the week-long Songkran holiday period was 390 deaths, down 12% on last year.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket garbage truck kills another, driver charged

Jor12, I differ, from the article the motorcycle pulled up, on the LEFT, of the truck, this is illegal, he should have been on tne right, by being on ...(Read More)

Phuket garbage truck kills another, driver charged

Sounds like a load of rubbish to me 555. Seriously it sounds like malicious intent by the truck driver as it would be almost impossible to NOT see the...(Read More)

Four dead in Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’

The 3 major offences listed i.e. no helmet, no seatbelt & no licence do not cause collisions but they represent 84% of the fines.(Collisions are h...(Read More)

Four dead in Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’

Come on Joe12...the Changs must be wearing you down. You make it sound like the number of reported incidents was something impressive. I'm asser...(Read More)

Phi Phi national park officer charged for fraud

So, I'll be curious to see what kind of nonsense punishment will be doled out to this greedy little thief. I'm guessing that since he confess...(Read More)

Four dead in Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’

Jor 12, yeh let's report it, you have to give your phone number address all your details then 2-3 days later you wind up committing "suicide&...(Read More)

British PM calls for early general election on June 8

vvvvv Fed up with getting errors after taking the time to comment. What is going wrong at PN?...(Read More)

Four dead in Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’

@Jor12,regarding hordes of police.I think some people here would love to live in a total controlled police state.Same as the former GDR.Wouldnt be sur...(Read More)

All vans to be replaced by microbuses by 2022

Jor 12, you can back & forth all you like but at the end of the day posters comments are their opinions whether you agree with them or not. Are th...(Read More)

Phi Phi national park officer charged for fraud

Very bad boy. BAHT 400 fine. Only police may take bribes and cash payments. Its a turf war!...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.