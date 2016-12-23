Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Google spotlights Andaman tourism

PHUKET: Google Thailand kingpins came to Phuket last week to highlight the range of online services the global search giant has launched to support tourism specifically to Phuket and the surrounding Andaman region.

tourism, technology, economics,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 24 December 2016, 10:00AM

The key announcements at the event, held at the Cape Sienna Phuket Hotel & Villas, Kamala Beach, last Friday (Dec 16), were 360-degree virtual tours of nearby islands and ramped up translation services.

“We’re delighted to bring some of Thailand’s most spectacular islands online,” said Michael Jittvanich, Head of Marketing, Google Thailand.

“As Thailand continues to be one of the world’s most sought-after tourism destinations, we’re happy to help provide local and international tourists with first glimpse of the beauty of this country on Street View. We hope that this new imagery encourages people from near and far to explore more of the wonders of Thailand’s South,” he added.

The Andaman island destinations now available for virtual tours via Street View or Google Maps on mobile platforms include the Similan Islands and a Moken sea gypsy village at the Surin Islands; Koh Tachai off the coast of Phang Nga; Koh Racha Yai south of Phuket and Koh Maithon to the west of Phuket, and the Koh Rok Yai and Koh Rok Noi islands off Krabi.

On show at the event was a surprisingly light backpack fitted with the full 360-degree cameras that made the “off-road” images possible.

“Thailand is one of the most popular travel destinations searched for through online search engines globally,” Mr Jittvanich explained.

“The next stage for tourism to the region is for tourists to venture to ‘unknown’ locations which are hard to get to. This is where digital mobile support steps in, and that is where Google becomes part of people planning their holidays,” he told The Phuket News.

In addition to main search Google App, along with Google Maps and Street View, helping visitors to plan their trips, find their way around once they get here and have search results provide quick links to restaurants, businesses and services in their immediate area, Google has ramped up its Google Translate service to help visitors to Phuket to delve deeper into their holiday experience, Saiyai Sakawee, Head of Public Relations, Google Thailand explained.

With Google Translate, travellers can speak into the app, or handwrite to input the language to be translated.

Coast Beach Club

Also, now with Word Lens built in, the Google Translate app allows instant camera translations, for example from English to Thai.

Also updated is the Google Photos to app to help tourists organise and share their photos, Ms Saiyai added.

“We have updated these five applications, and these applications together support tourism and make travel to the region easier,” she said.

Also present at last Friday’s event was Plernpit Muenpon, Executive Director of the Information Technology Office at the Tourism of Thailand (TAT).

“Google is already part of our tourism plan. Everyone knows Google, so Google can lead people to seek out new destinations that they never knew of,” Ms Plernpit said.

“It is also a way for tourists to learn about traditions and culture for their trip before they get here,” she added.

On this note, Ms Plernpit pointed out that her office was continuously updating web service providers with information.

“We are working on improving tourism information to digital media all the time, and right now we have placed special focus on Chinese digital media, such as Baidu as well as the popular QQ [instant-messaging service] platform,” she said.

“We connect the Tourism of Thailand information with Chinese’s tourist media.” Ms Plernpit added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

I've had the clearly marked vans tailgate dangerously and pass me a supersonic speeds on the mainland route 4 at least a dozen times. The two tim...(Read More)

TAT urges sector to be ready for influx

TAT continues to be delusional....(Read More)

TAT urges sector to be ready for influx

Typical TAT self promotion talk only. It is all just:.. We expect, we think, etc, etc. Constantly growing bla-bla. Funny talk about weak Chinese...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

My neighbor and friend was one of the Philipina ladies involved in this accident. After she was removed from the van via jaws of life, she was was lit...(Read More)

Tiger Temple abbot faces trafficking charges

I am wondering how the thai people see thai buddhism today. Tiger/animal temples, it are secret business money making factories. That Dhammakaja sec...(Read More)

Phuket police to seize drunk drivers’ vehicles, licences over New Year

Ha Ha. this makes me laugh. Every night of the year there are hundreds of drunks leaving bangla road patong. bar girls, bar owners and customers. The ...(Read More)

Phuket Police bolster security for holiday season

Seeing the photo with so many police officers 'on parade' made me laugh. Such a parade needs to be organized ( valuable police time). Poli...(Read More)

Phuket police to seize drunk drivers’ vehicles, licences over New Year

I am puzzled why there is such thing as a 7 Days Campaign only. Is this the usual daily tent-sitting check points operation along the roads until ...(Read More)

Phuket Police bolster security for holiday season

Wow, a 3 week anti-crime blitz. Great! Are we really going to see police officers 'on the road'? Fantastic. Unfortunately, after 15 Januar...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.