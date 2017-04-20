A bodega is a wine store, much beloved of all who have sampled the pleasures of lazy travel through the countries bordering the Mediterranean. Much taken by Laurie Lee’s romantic journey in As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning I set off as a penurious student following in his poetic footsteps travelling through Italy, France and Spain. Here, the village bodega was a social magnet when evening’s shadows finally cooled the day, drawing happy throngs of leathery, wine-loving locals to drink and devour tapas while laughter and good conversation echoed from the ancient walls.

Saturday 22 April 2017, 01:00PM

Bodega & Grill’s stunning poolside location is perfect for a romantic dinner.

The Angsana Laguna Phuket’s Bodega & Grill captures much of this romantic Mediterranean sensibility in its own wine cave set in the centre of the restaurant, and combines this with a selection of sensational grilled meats, fresh seafood and pastas that deliver great taste in every sense of that mouth-watering phrase.

Everything about Bodega & Grill is tasteful – from the enticing environment beside the limpid blue water of one of the resort’s swimming pools, to the beguiling indoor/outdoor sala, to the polish and style of the service, to the comprehensive wine selection and to the wonderful food itself.

Bodega and Grill is designed along classical lines with chequered marble floor and mirrored walls surrounding the bodega “wine cellar” which boasts a selection of over 200 labels, thematically grouped around fine Italian, Spanish and French classics, but with plenty of New World adventure to enliven your evening.

The restaurant’s air-conditioned interior seats around 30 diners in a large L-shaped open sala dining space cooled by old-fashioned overhead fans. Appropriately, Bodega’s musical accompaniment to dining includes Latina ballads and we were just about to leap into an embarrassing Fandango around the chequered floor when our starters arrived to save the day.

I’d chosen French foie gras deliciously tempered with tamarind sauce and sweet mango and Madame had selected a mix of escargots and prawns, thoughtfully sans carapace and bathed in a mushroom sauce. Like all of Bodega’s dishes, the ingredients for these starters were sourced from the world’s finest locations, and were all fresh, tasty and healthful.

Next, we took a stroll though the lighter side of Bodega’s main courses menu with Madame opting for a gamey organic French breast of quail with truffle risotto and my Tasmanian lamb ragu with papardelle pasta.

Though technically a grill house, it would be misleading to suggest that Bodega is solely for carnivores as the menu offers a wide variety of seafood and fish, plus a selection of soups, pasta and risotto dishes.

The star of Bodega’s considerable pantheon of fabulous cuisine is, however, the steaks – sourced from the best locations in the world including Japanese Miyazaki Black Wagyu Rib Eye and US Tomahawk Marble 7, plus Australian and Italian cuts – the finest steaks you’ll find anywhere.

Great care is taken to ensure that diners get their steaks at exactly the right temperature and texture with six choices: blue (cold centre), rare, medium rare, medium pink, medium well done and well done.

Bodega’s combination platters for two or four people are rightly famous with the all-meat option featuring grilled Wagyu Filet Mignon, Italian sausage, Tasmanian lamb and Korobuta pork chops.

The Andaman Seafood platter is a very popular choice featuring Phuket lobster, marinated king prawns and fish such as white snapper, while the Surf and Turf is a delightful combination of Phuket lobster, garlic-cilantro marinated king prawns, white snapper, Wagyu filet mignon and both lamb and pork chops.

All these platters come with grilled potatoes and vegetables, cherry tomatoes and sauce choices and we saw several families with young children tucking into the platters with considerable gusto underlining that this is a family restaurant as much as it is also a highly romantic spot for a cuddly liaison a deux!

Our finale featured a shared chocolate parfait with Maraschino cherries and ice cream and although I did try for a cuddle with Madame, by then she was just too replete with the good taste of Bodega and sent me to bed with only my childhood teddy bear for company!

Bodega & Grill at Angsana Laguna Phuket. Opening Hours: Breakfast: 6:30-11pm, Lunch: 12-5pm, Dinner: 6-11pm. Tel: +66 (0)7 635 8555 Facebook: BodegaandGrill