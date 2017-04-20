Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Dining
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Good taste reigns at Bodega

A bodega is a wine store, much beloved of all who have sampled the pleasures of lazy travel through the countries bordering the Mediterranean. Much taken by Laurie Lee’s romantic journey in As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning I set off as a penurious student following in his poetic footsteps travelling through Italy, France and Spain. Here, the village bodega was a social magnet when evening’s shadows finally cooled the day, drawing happy throngs of leathery, wine-loving locals to drink and devour tapas while laughter and good conversation echoed from the ancient walls.

Baz Daniel

Saturday 22 April 2017, 01:00PM

Bodega & Grill’s stunning poolside location is perfect for a romantic dinner.
Bodega & Grill’s stunning poolside location is perfect for a romantic dinner. Bodega & Grill’s stunning poolside location is perfect for a romantic dinner.
Bodega & Grill’s stunning poolside location is perfect for a romantic dinner.

The Angsana Laguna Phuket’s Bodega & Grill captures much of this romantic Mediterranean sensibility in its own wine cave set in the centre of the restaurant, and combines this with a selection of sensational grilled meats, fresh seafood and pastas that deliver great taste in every sense of that mouth-watering phrase.

Everything about Bodega & Grill is tasteful – from the enticing environment beside the limpid blue water of one of the resort’s swimming pools, to the beguiling indoor/outdoor sala, to the polish and style of the service, to the comprehensive wine selection and to the wonderful food itself.

Bodega and Grill is designed along classical lines with chequered marble floor and mirrored walls surrounding the bodega “wine cellar” which boasts a selection of over 200 labels, thematically grouped around fine Italian, Spanish and French classics, but with plenty of New World adventure to enliven your evening.

The restaurant’s air-conditioned interior seats around 30 diners in a large L-shaped open sala dining space cooled by old-fashioned overhead fans. Appropriately, Bodega’s musical accompaniment to dining includes Latina ballads and we were just about to leap into an embarrassing Fandango around the chequered floor when our starters arrived to save the day.

I’d chosen French foie gras deliciously tempered with tamarind sauce and sweet mango and Madame had selected a mix of escargots and prawns, thoughtfully sans carapace and bathed in a mushroom sauce. Like all of Bodega’s dishes, the ingredients for these starters were sourced from the world’s finest locations, and were all fresh, tasty and healthful.

Next, we took a stroll though the lighter side of Bodega’s main courses menu with Madame opting for a gamey organic French breast of quail with truffle risotto and my Tasmanian lamb ragu with papardelle pasta.

Though technically a grill house, it would be misleading to suggest that Bodega is solely for carnivores as the menu offers a wide variety of seafood and fish, plus a selection of soups, pasta and risotto dishes.

Lucky 13 Bar and Grill

The star of Bodega’s considerable pantheon of fabulous cuisine is, however, the steaks – sourced from the best locations in the world including Japanese Miyazaki Black Wagyu Rib Eye and US Tomahawk Marble 7, plus Australian and Italian cuts – the finest steaks you’ll find anywhere.

Great care is taken to ensure that diners get their steaks at exactly the right temperature and texture with six choices: blue (cold centre), rare, medium rare, medium pink, medium well done and well done.

Bodega’s combination platters for two or four people are rightly famous with the all-meat option featuring grilled Wagyu Filet Mignon, Italian sausage, Tasmanian lamb and Korobuta pork chops.

The Andaman Seafood platter is a very popular choice featuring Phuket lobster, marinated king prawns and fish such as white snapper, while the Surf and Turf is a delightful combination of Phuket lobster, garlic-cilantro marinated king prawns, white snapper, Wagyu filet mignon and both lamb and pork chops.

All these platters come with grilled potatoes and vegetables, cherry tomatoes and sauce choices and we saw several families with young children tucking into the platters with considerable gusto underlining that this is a family restaurant as much as it is also a highly romantic spot for a cuddly liaison a deux!

Our finale featured a shared chocolate parfait with Maraschino cherries and ice cream and although I did try for a cuddle with Madame, by then she was just too replete with the good taste of Bodega and sent me to bed with only my childhood teddy bear for company!

Bodega & Grill at Angsana Laguna Phuket. Opening Hours: Breakfast: 6:30-11pm, Lunch: 12-5pm, Dinner: 6-11pm. Tel: +66 (0)7 635 8555 Facebook: BodegaandGrill

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket developer faces residents' revolt, Consumer Protection Board over unpaid water bills

There are so many of these cookie-cutter tumble-weed developments now it's hardly surprising the developers (and this is one of Thailand's big...(Read More)

Phuket woman crushed under tour bus, 3-year-old daughter survives

What is the thai word for ..anticipating ( during driving)..? Bus driver runned away, coward, drugs/alcohol in his blood? We never will know. That ...(Read More)

Phuket woman crushed under tour bus, 3-year-old daughter survives

Now when will the government / Governor do something. get these big buses off the roads. They are not suited to Phukets roads and the drivers are not ...(Read More)

Thai 'Sin City' finds abstaining from sex hard

150,000 thb income per month for 'touting', and almost no clothes laundry bill? Understandable that Tens of thousands boys and girls keep goi...(Read More)

Phuket request for Patong nightlife 4am closing shrouded in silence

Christy, it seems that Jor12 thinks that it is your job to rid the island of corruption! He seems to think you are more than capable... "Why are...(Read More)

Filing the big complaints: How to make sure malfeasance, corruption is exposed

Well I know many bar owners in patongs bangla road. They say they have to pay 3,000 per month to stay open till 2-3am. its part of their monthly expen...(Read More)

Drink drivers to work in mortuaries

For all interested parties, here is a copy, in English, of the Thai Constitution 2016, unlike a certain muppet, I do provide links, not just words, ve...(Read More)

TAT to host street food festival

Indeed, the thai street food stalls serving much of the time great variety of food. But to occupy illegally pedestrians walking path for that is show...(Read More)

Two Thai men arrested in Phuket for drug possession

Strange though how the clowns on here reckon the Police do nothing?...(Read More)

Marmite might be brain food: Study

eagle...well said. 3 jars for Kurt and Rorii, 2 jars for the rest....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.