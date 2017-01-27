Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
‘Good sign’ for official in paintings theft case: source

BANGKOK: A Japanese court yesterday (Jan 26) agreed to hear the case of a senior Thai official arrested over the theft of paintings from a Kyoto hotel, and ordered him be detained for 10 days pending trial, a Thai Foreign Ministry source said yesterday.

Friday 27 January 2017, 09:29AM

Suphat Saguandeekul, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), was arrested on Tuesday (Jan 24) for allegedly stealing three paintings worth about B4,600 from a hotel. Photo: Bangkok Post
Suphat Saguandeekul, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), was arrested on Tuesday (Jan 24) for allegedly stealing three paintings worth about B4,600 from a hotel. Photo: Bangkok Post

The source said Kyoto Police had told Thai consular officials that the management of the hotel, where the alleged theft took place, had shown a “positive sign” and did not want the incident to escalate further.

Japanese media reported Suphat Saguandeekul, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), was arrested on Tuesday (Jan 24) for allegedly stealing three paintings worth about ¥15,000 (B4,600) from a hotel’s hallways in Kyoto.

After the court appearance, Mr Suphat, who will retire in September, was taken to Nakagyo Police Station in Kyoto for further detention. 

Prosecutors, Kyoto Police and the hotel’s representatives will meet Mr Suphat at the police station today.

Officials from the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Osaka are allowed to observe the meeting and will use the opportunity to talk to Mr Suphat about what had happened.

After being arrested and asked by police, according to law, whether he wanted to inform the Thai consulate and embassy in Japan, Mr Suphat refused. His family also did not ask the ministry to facilitate them in visiting him, the source said. 

The source said although the incident was regarded as a criminal offence under Japanese law, the court could order him to be released if the hotel demanded Mr Suphat pay compensation and agreed not to take legal action against him.

The Japan Today website reported yesterday that Mr Suphat was caught on security camera removing three paintings of nondescript scenery – each about 40 centimeters across and 35cm high – from a hallway wall. Hotel staff alerted police who apprehended the Thai official after they found the paintings in his luggage as he was checking out. 

Mr Suphat admitted to the theft, saying he wanted the paintings, the report quoted a Kyoto police official who spoke on condition of anonymity, as saying.

DIP Director-General Tossapon Tangsubut on Wednesday (Jan 25) described Mr Suphat as a “very competent person” and a “serious worker who has a flawless record”, adding he was shocked and could not believe what happened was true. 

He said Mr Suphat was in Japan on an official trip to attend a conference on government intellectual property on Jan 20-25.

The official has long been familiar with Japan. He completed his secondary education at a high school in Tokyo and received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in international economics from Nagoya University.

Mr Suphat joined the Commerce Ministry in 1984, and since then has held major positions in the Office of Commercial Affairs and other agencies in Canada, Japan, Indonesia, Belgium and Australia. His previous positon was director of the Thai Trade Promotion Office in Osaka.

Read original story here.

 

 
