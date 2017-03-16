Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Gold Coast prepared to host Games twice

COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Australia’s Gold Coast is prepared to host back-to-back Commonwealth Games, the city’s mayor said yesterday (Mar 15), after scheduled 2022 host Durban was dumped for failing to meet “key obligations”.

AFP

Thursday 16 March 2017, 12:06PM

The Commonwealth Games Federation flag is brought onto the stage for the handover during the closing ceremony of the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland in 2014. Photo: Andy Buchanan/AFP
The Commonwealth Games Federation flag is brought onto the stage for the handover during the closing ceremony of the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland in 2014. Photo: Andy Buchanan/AFP

Mayor Tom Tate stopped short of nominating the east coast tourist hotspot as a 2022 replacement but said if called upon to do so the Games could be held there again given it expected a well-executed 2018 event.

“Until you’re asked to come to the party I don’t put up our hand to go pick me, pick me, sort of thing,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“We’re not in the running, but if they want to get us off the bench we’ll be there.

“We can do it in 2018 and we’ll do it very, very well and if you do it once you can do it again.”

Tate added, however, that in the “Commonwealth Games spirit” another city should get the opportunity to benefit as host.

C and C Marine

So far only Liverpool, in northwest England, has thrown its hat in the ring for 2022.

Commonwealth Games chiefs said Monday (Mar 13) that they were seeking a new venue after Durban failed to meet “key obligations”.

A disappointed South African government – which has promoted the country as a destination for major events – said it was unable to reach an agreement with the Commonwealth Games Federation over costs.

The loss has sparked a political row in South Africa over the millions of rand spent on the project.

The Games are contested between nations that are members of the Commonwealth, a group of countries that were once part of the British Empire.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Three men injured, two seriously, when minivan rear-ends Phuket garbage truck

Well said Simon01, lets wait to see what happens! haha Don't hold your breath!...(Read More)

Three men injured, two seriously, when minivan rear-ends Phuket garbage truck

Same thing different day. These mini van drivers are lethal to all other road users. They are un trained, drugged up, drunk, over tired and most unabl...(Read More)

Madrid Fusion Manila to draw world's top chefs to Southeast Asia

Have met some great Filipino chefs, but.......Philippine food is the worst food in asia and should not be dignified with the word "cuisine"....(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

CaptainJack, Just because people could afford the membership doesn't mean they should be ripped off after the fact. These people bought membership...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Table for Two’: Army wants a date with MaAnn over beach restaurant

So where are all this rules from November,6. 2015 ? The mapping out of the designated beach zones is to be carried out under the banner of “Phuket B...(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

Kurt: I am a member of Loch Palm and in 2008 there is absolutely no way you played the course for 1,000thb including caddy. Caddy fee alone was 300thb...(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

Why can't you leave and find another course or even better still, another country to live in?...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Table for Two’: Army wants a date with MaAnn over beach restaurant

What is he looking proud of his job today, not dangerous enjoying sunny beaches,no clue about beach management but that's not a big deal how peopl...(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

Lucky Kurt...21 holes for 1,000 baht...definitely the good'ol days...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Table for Two’: Army wants a date with MaAnn over beach restaurant

Go General Santi! It is about time that Mr. Samran gets called on his fiefdom of BangTao and Surin...two of the most poorly managed beaches on the isl...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.