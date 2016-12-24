Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Dining
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

‘Go Live’ with brunch at Banyan Tree

Sundays are for sleeping in late, relaxing and spending time with your family, right? That’s exactly why the “Go Live” Sunday Brunch at Banyan Tree is the right place to go this, or any, Sunday.

The Phuket News

Friday 30 December 2016, 12:00PM

Starting at the sensible time of 12 noon, so you can still get that sleep in, you arrive at the reception area of Banyan Tree Phuket, hand your car keys to the valet, and step into the friendly atmosphere at one of Phuket’s most desired resorts.

A short stroll down the stairs to Saffron Restaurant you are greeted with smiles and cold towels and an array of food stations lining almost every available space of the air-conditioned dining area.

Japanese sushi, pasta, imported cheese and cold cuts, crabs, oysters, mussels and the endless dessert selection bombard all of the senses.

As we were sitting near the station, it wasn’t long before our plates had a small sampling of the desserts – don’t judge us, it was Sunday after all – so we could start on the sweet stuff.

Coast Beach Club

Venturing out of the air conditioning to the lakeside area, where the Jazz band was in full swing, the toes started to tap to the music and the smiles on our faces grew bigger once we saw the barbecue lined up with Canadian lobsters, that were until recently still crawling around the plate, enormous king prawns, local fish, pork and beef skewers. Not to mention one of the best Thai noodle stations, corn on the cob and hot baked potatoes.

Looking up from our plates from time to time, you see there are a number of local faces laughing and eating with family and friends, mixed in with the resort’s guests, proving that this brunch is not just for guests but a coming together of locals and visitors alike for the love of great food and truly a great reason to “Go Live” on a Sunday.


‘Go Live’ Sunday Brunch at Banyan Tree Phuket. Every Sunday 12 noon till 3pm.
076 372 400
FB-Phuket@banyantree.com
banyantree.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket beach excavation mired in silence, double-standards

Seems like a "turf" war, and the kiddies do not play well together. Ah, if only they had a decent governor, someone with the courage to make...(Read More)

Korean name found scratched on coral off Phuket causes concern

@ Kurt No word says that it is a Thai Divemaster who was acting as a dive guide. By the way, a lot of Chinese, Korean, Taiwanese, Russians and Eur...(Read More)

Teen charged as cops snare ‘cyber warriors’

I not know much about cyber stuff. But 1 thing I know, that is a intended Thai Single Gateway is not the right approach about international cyber doi...(Read More)

Korean name found scratched on coral off Phuket causes concern

Asterix, the name 'Park' is very Korean. Hundreds of thousands. But the local thai dive operator/dive master should be taken out of business...(Read More)

French woman deported for Phuket overstay, banned for five years

Kurt, As far as I know the mare- a valuable Lusitano breed remains at Cooling Horse House stable where Ms. Bardot was arrested. My worry is the owner ...(Read More)

Phuket tourists split over virgin beaches: Poll

It is very simple. What was not virgin anymore for many years (Phuket beaches), you can't go back in time and make it virgin again. Once not a vi...(Read More)

Korean name found scratched on coral off Phuket causes concern

So, it may be easy with the Korean name “Park Yong-Soo” to find the diver with the Immigration and the dive boat operator which must register with...(Read More)

Phuket Governor in Patong, declares New Year festivities underway

Simon01: A lot we can say about the RTP boys in brown. Incompetence,( giving wrong fine-amounts to farangs at stationary check points), tea money...(Read More)

French woman deported for Phuket overstay, banned for five years

So, out of the blue the Immigration in the morning thought: .."let's go to The Cooling Horse House station in Thalang tonight and check out...(Read More)

Phuket visa run van wipeout: 3 dead, 7 injured

On occasions senior figures in Phuket's governmental departments have been good enough to reply to letters in the Phuket News. This horrendous lat...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.