Sundays are for sleeping in late, relaxing and spending time with your family, right? That’s exactly why the “Go Live” Sunday Brunch at Banyan Tree is the right place to go this, or any, Sunday.

Friday 30 December 2016, 12:00PM

Starting at the sensible time of 12 noon, so you can still get that sleep in, you arrive at the reception area of Banyan Tree Phuket, hand your car keys to the valet, and step into the friendly atmosphere at one of Phuket’s most desired resorts.

A short stroll down the stairs to Saffron Restaurant you are greeted with smiles and cold towels and an array of food stations lining almost every available space of the air-conditioned dining area.

Japanese sushi, pasta, imported cheese and cold cuts, crabs, oysters, mussels and the endless dessert selection bombard all of the senses.

As we were sitting near the station, it wasn’t long before our plates had a small sampling of the desserts – don’t judge us, it was Sunday after all – so we could start on the sweet stuff.

Venturing out of the air conditioning to the lakeside area, where the Jazz band was in full swing, the toes started to tap to the music and the smiles on our faces grew bigger once we saw the barbecue lined up with Canadian lobsters, that were until recently still crawling around the plate, enormous king prawns, local fish, pork and beef skewers. Not to mention one of the best Thai noodle stations, corn on the cob and hot baked potatoes.

Looking up from our plates from time to time, you see there are a number of local faces laughing and eating with family and friends, mixed in with the resort’s guests, proving that this brunch is not just for guests but a coming together of locals and visitors alike for the love of great food and truly a great reason to “Go Live” on a Sunday.





‘Go Live’ Sunday Brunch at Banyan Tree Phuket. Every Sunday 12 noon till 3pm.

076 372 400

FB-Phuket@banyantree.com

banyantree.com