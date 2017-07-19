BANGKOK: The Government Lottery Office (GLO) is set to punish dealers who supplied 30 pairs of lottery tickets with the same number to a 75-year-old man who won a record B180 million.

Wednesday 19 July 2017, 08:22AM

Authorities say no one should be able to combine tickets and win 180 million baht - but one man did. Photo: via Bangkok Post

GLO director Maj Gen Chalongrat Nakartit said yesterday (July 18) that he had asked his subordinates to find the dealers who received the lottery tickets from the GLO, and traded them among themselves so one dealer was able to offer the lucky customer 30 tickets with the same number. The practice violated an agreement made with the GLO, he said.

“This is not a difficult issue [finding the dealers]. But the investigation could take some time,” said Maj Gen Chalongrat, adding anyone found to have sold these bundles will have their contracts revoked.

“They would have no rights to receive tickets any more.”

He said that even though the sale of lottery tickets in bundles is not against the law, no dealer can have more than one pair of tickets with the same number.

In this case dealers got together to trade tickets with the same number at higher prices than allowed. The lottery winner would not be found guilty.

The B180mn is the GLO’s biggest recorded win. The biggest earlier win was B60mn.

GLO spokesman Thanavath Phonvichai said the problem is connected to overpricing in tickets.

The government had made it clear the retail price of a ticket must not exceed B80. Some vendors still sell tickets in bundles for up to B100 a ticket.

Some buyers are pleased to pay more to get ticket numbers they want, he said. Dealers accordingly push up prices.

An amendment to the Lottery Act has increased the penalty for selling overpriced lottery tickets to one month in prison and/or a fine of up to B10,000.

