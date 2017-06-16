Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Girl found in canal ‘was suffocated’

SAMAT PRAKAN: A 10-year-old girl whose decomposing corpse was found in a canal in Bangkok last Saturday (June 10) was suffocated before her body was dumped underwater, the Institute of Forensic Science (IFS) confirmed yesterday (June 15).

crime, death, murder, police, violence,

Bangkok Post

Friday 16 June 2017, 09:03AM

Relatives view Pornthip ‘Nong Rung’ Kulanant’s coffin as they wait to pick her up from Police General Hospital. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill
Relatives view Pornthip ‘Nong Rung’ Kulanant’s coffin as they wait to pick her up from Police General Hospital. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

It cannot be confirmed whether Pornthip “Nong Rung” Kulanant was sexually assaulted because of the state of the corpse due to long water exposure, said IFS chief Maj Gen Pornchai Suthirakhun. 3

A forensic result contradicted her parent’s story, in which they claimed they found the girl dead.

Provincial Police Region 1 commissioner Charnthep Sesawech said Pornthip had previously lived with her biological father and his parents in Phitsanulok until her father died.

Ms Supaporn Nontra, 31, the girl’s mother, later took the girl to stay with her and her new husband, Mr Wajaran Thadsawan, 35, Lt Gen Charnthep said.

Wajaran and Supaporn had admitted to assaulting the girl frequently claiming she was not obeying them and often told lies, he said. They added that in one month there were about 10 occasions in which the mother and the stepfather had beaten the girl with a rod and sometimes kicked her.

The girl was last beaten on the Wednesday before her body was found, in an incident that left her with a swollen mouth and an injured head, said Lt Gen Charnthep, citing statements given by the parents.

According to those statements, the stepfather said he returned home in Samut Prakan last Friday evening (June 9) to see the girl dead and he didn’t know what to do with her, Lt Gen Charnthep said.

Wajaran and Supaporn decided to wrap the girl’s body in a quilt and together carried it to be disposed of in the canal, Lt Gen Charnthep said.

Bang Sao Thong Police said they expect to indict Supaporn and Wajaran for murdering the girl and concealing and disposing of her body.

Pornthip’s grandparents, Pramul and Wallop Kulanant, arrived in Bangkok yesterday from their home in Phitsanulok’s Noen Maprang district to take the girl’s body home for the funeral.

Ms Pramul, the grandmother, said: “Her mother promised to take good care of her daughter.

“That’s why I let her go live with her mother.

“I never expected that my granddaughter would end up dead like this.”

Pornthip was raised by her birth father and grandparents since she was three, when her mother broke up with her father, said Ms Pramul, adding that two years later Porthip’s father passed away.

The girl’s mother had requested to take Pornthip to live with her in Roi Et province about a year ago. Her grandparents agreed to let the girl live with her biological mother, Ms Pramul said.

Two video clips circulated on social media that are believed to have been recorded by the girl not long before she was taken to Samut Prakan.

“I miss you dad. Never thought you would have died and left me. I love you. I still do,” Pornthip said in one of the videos.

The girl complained in another video clip that she felt sorry that her mother didn’t come to pick her up to stay with her after her father died.

Pornthip’s relatives yesterday eventually agreed to take her body for a funeral held at a temple in Samut Prakan.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

French expat dead by knife in chest, Phuket police deem suicide

Kurt,what about the doctor from Hamburg some month ago who tried to hang himself by jumping from a bridge with a rope around his neck?Are you such an ...(Read More)

Phuket's killer surf claims Chinese tourist, 17; Americans rescued

Phuket sometimes experience nice surf/waves, but compared with many other locations on the world they hardly deserve to be named 'killer'....(Read More)

Anger mounts over London tower blaze

Can this happen too in Bangkok's high rise buildings? The thai disco disasters are 'famous'. All because no fire prevention regulations +...(Read More)

Phuket Students pay respect to their teachers on national Wai Kru Day

Kurt,i forgot one thing.Because you mentioned violent teachers in Thailand and calling this a 19th century feudal practice.Looks like you didnt do you...(Read More)

French expat dead by knife in chest, Phuket police deem suicide

Rorri, I agree. A medical doctor never would step out of life this way. But perhaps it was a doctor in philosophy? ( PhD, non medical) And sometim...(Read More)

Temple heads want agency to apologise

The monks should count their blessing and be glad to get away so easily, and remain quiet. Oh, every time I see these ultra expensive car photos I tr...(Read More)

Phuket's killer surf claims Chinese tourist, 17; Americans rescued

Killer surf???!!! What a joke, Can you sensationalize headlines any further to try to sell you newspaper? Waves don't kill people, people kill the...(Read More)

French charter captain stirs maelstrom at Phuket dive site

If he says the captain was given a full briefing this leads me to believe it was a bare boat charter, was the dive site marked for no anchoring buoy? ...(Read More)

Phuket Students pay respect to their teachers on national Wai Kru Day

Agree, Phuket more like Pyongyang...give these kids a break, they're only little, let them play......(Read More)

Phuket Students pay respect to their teachers on national Wai Kru Day

Kurt,what does it have to do with brainwashing?And spacken, do you know what muffet means?...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.