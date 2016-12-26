PHUKET: A 14-year-old girl suffered minor injuries when the pickup truck she was travelling in plunged into a canal in Koh Kaew on Saturday night ( Dec 24). The driver and two other passengers walked away from the accident without injury.

Monday 26 December 2016, 11:31AM

Phuket City Police were notified by the Kusoldharm Foundation at 8pm on Saturday that a pickup truck had crashed into a canal in Koh Kaew with four people inside the vehicle.

Col Santi Pragobpan of the Phuket City Traffic Police went to the scene, on the Bangku–Nanai Rd which runs behind Land and House, Koh Kaew, to find a black pickup truck lying on its side in the canal.

Police were told that a 14-year-old girl had suffered minor injuries in the crash and had been taken to Phuket International Hospital. The driver and two other passengers escaped uninjured.

The driver of the pickup truck, named by police as Ponthida, told police that she was driving to Thalang and wanted to avoid traffic in Koh Keaw so took the back route.

She said that when she drove round a badly lit bend she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the canal.

Locals residents who witnessed the accident assisted in getting the driver and passengers out of the vehicle.

It took rescue workers around an hour to remove the vehicle from the canal using a crane.

Police are still investigating the incident to see whether any charges will be pressed.