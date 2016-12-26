Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Girl, 14, suffers minor injuries after pickup plunges into Phuket canal

PHUKET: A 14-year-old girl suffered minor injuries when the pickup truck she was travelling in plunged into a canal in Koh Kaew on Saturday night ( Dec 24). The driver and two other passengers walked away from the accident without injury.

accidents, health, police, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 26 December 2016, 11:31AM

Phuket City Police were notified by the Kusoldharm Foundation at 8pm on Saturday that a pickup truck had crashed into a canal in Koh Kaew with four people inside the vehicle.

Col Santi Pragobpan of the Phuket City Traffic Police went to the scene, on the Bangku–Nanai Rd which runs behind Land and House, Koh Kaew, to find a black pickup truck lying on its side in the canal.

Police were told that a 14-year-old girl had suffered minor injuries in the crash and had been taken to Phuket International Hospital. The driver and two other passengers escaped uninjured.

The driver of the pickup truck, named by police as Ponthida, told police that she was driving to Thalang and wanted to avoid traffic in Koh Keaw so took the back route.

She said that when she drove round a badly lit bend she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the canal.

Locals residents who witnessed the accident assisted in getting the driver and passengers out of the vehicle.

It took rescue workers around an hour to remove the vehicle from the canal using a crane.

Police are still investigating the incident to see whether any charges will be pressed.  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Rorii | 26 December 2016 - 16:06:14

"She said that when she drove round a badly lit bend she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the canal," and didn't think to SLOW down, the driver could have killed someone.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Girl, 14, suffers minor injuries after pickup plunges into Phuket canal

"She said that when she drove round a badly lit bend she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the canal," and didn't think to SL...(Read More)

Navy orders Patong Beach sun lounges to be removed

I have said many time before, plant trees along the shoreline and have the lounging area in the shade, keeping the main sand beach looking free of any...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Avoiding the Christmas bash

"Indeed, according to most people’s comments on the main travel web boards, they actually enjoy their stay on the island," it is well know...(Read More)

Phuket Prison releases 147 inmates for Christmas under royal pardon

Capacity of Phuket prison is for 800 inmates. Now still 1590 inmates, after the release of 147. Quite a 'cozy' prison. Have prisoners right...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Joe12, most of us less "higher intelligent" beasts, do not "conjure" up a "bag of potatoes" in fact us lesser beings kno...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Joe 12, What should I have done the dozen or so times I've observed a visa run van endangering lives- citizen's arrest? Chased after the off...(Read More)

Big clean for Phuket bridge ahead of New Year

Wouldn't it be nice if things could be cleaned and maintained without it having to be a merit making public relations exercise. I mean exactly how...(Read More)

Navy orders Patong Beach sun lounges to be removed

Marcg@ Good trip to you, we don`t ned your money here in Thailand Marcg....(Read More)

Phuket Governor repeats warning to illegal hotels: register, or face legal action

Warning is not acting, that's another thing,lets see what he manage to achieve,but the initiative is great...(Read More)

Phuket Governor repeats warning to illegal hotels: register, or face legal action

Tax audits with a crackdown on Thai nominees as Thai Directors, Thai share-holders and fictive Thai staff may help faster than we may think to bring t...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.