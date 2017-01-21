As we enter the new year of 2017, it’s more important than ever to build and implement cohesive social media strategy for your business.

Here are five things your business should be doing in the social media arena this year:



1. Engaging photography and video

Every company needs to essentially become a media company. Social media is about story telling, and the best way to do that is through compelling photos and videos.

In this coming year, video in particular will play a major roll for marketers. However, you don’t need to hire an expensive movie production team to develop good quality video content or a top photographer that can produce beautiful photos for a cover of a magazine.

The best way to develop content is to document what’s happening a with your business in a creative and fun way. There are plenty of photographers out there who can help you capture great images and develop videos that won’t break your bank account.

2. Pay to play the game

The power of social media platforms, especially Facebook and Instagram, is in the fact that they already know so much about us – it’s actually quite scary.

They know where we live, our age, interests, if we are travelling and a lot more. But from a business perspective, this info will help you find the right target audience and deliver the content to the people that really matter.

We have seen that a budget of B6,000 to B10,000 per month for a local business will definitely bring results and will bring you business locally – if you are targeting abroad, the budgets will need to be much higher.

Do not use the ‘Boost a post’ option that Facebook gives you. This is Facebook making it easier for you to advertise. However, the problem with this function is that you can’t target your audience as accurately as you need to.

3. Be consistent across platforms

Consistency is one of the keys factors to succeed with your social media strategy – telling your brand’s story in an effective way will need to be constant branding across several social platforms.

This messages will consist of your business’s attributes, unique selling points and the core values of your brand. There are several tools out there that will help you plan and schedule your social media updates in advance.

4. Reply to every comment on social

We see a lot of business posting and doing their best on social, but it is really sad when they are not engaging with their fans, or even acknowledging them.

If someone cares enough to write a comment or review about your company, the least you could do is reply to them. This goes for every comment, not just the ones that could bring you business.

Remember that the aim of social media is to create a relationship with your potential clients. You will need to nurture that relationship – you can’t just treat social media as a short-term sales solution, it has to be a long-term investment.





5. Have a mobile responsive website

Yes, having a mobile responsive website needs to be a part of your social media plan for 2017! Why? People will get excited about your brand on social, but at the end of the day most of the business transactions will happen on your website.

If your clients need to find more info about your company, such as pricing, reviews, contact details and so on, more than likely they will go to your website to find it.

Keep these recommendations in mind for marketing your business on social media in 2017!

Daniel Villota is the Managing Director of E-Media Asia, the number one social media consulting agency in Southern Thailand. He can be contacted at daniel@e-media.asia or visit www.e-media.asia