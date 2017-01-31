Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
German Zack takes Phuket Classic cycling title

CYCLING: Jürgen Zäck from Germany took 1st place in the Male Open Category of the Phuket Classic 106 kilometre cycling race held on Sunday (Jan 29) crossing the finish line in a time of 2:34:54.8.

Matt Pond

Tuesday 31 January 2017, 09:46AM

Close to 300 cyclists took part in this year’s Phuket Classic Cycling Race.
Close to 300 cyclists took part in this year’s Phuket Classic Cycling Race.

However, it was only six seconds that separated Zack and from second placed Pichet Puengrang from Thailand who came in with a time of 2:35:00.6. Third place went to Aleksandr Dorovskikh who finished the gruelling race in 2:35:02.7.

Close to 300 cyclists from across the globe participated in the 3rd Thanyapura Phuket Classic Cycling competition in two distances: the 45-kilometre and the advanced 106-kilometre.

The race, launched and organised by Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort, consisted of routes along North Phuket’s lush jungles, mountains, scenic roads, and exotic coastlines.

The race started from Khao Phra Thaeo National Park and turned at two locations: Sarasin Bridge for the 45km ride and Masjid Ban Nai Yong in Phang Nga for the 106km.

Speaking after the race, Zack said, “I didn’t expect anything when I entered the race because there were a lot of good athletes. I was just happy to be in the breakaway group and enjoyed the scenery.

I think Thanyapura picked the best race course possible to Phang Nga and I will be coming back next year.”

In the Female Open Category it was Eimear Mullan of Ireland who took 1st place completing the course in 2:43:04.0. Mullan was just one second ahead of 2nd placed Boyer Moulin from France (2:43:05.2), and just three seconds ahead of 3rd placed Dimity-Lee Duke from Australi (2:43:16.2).

I’m really happy here to have won the race at Thanyapura. It’s my first race since the end of 2015 because I was recovering from injury.Things are progressing, and I’m getting a little bit better. I’ll be ready for some triathlons later on the season,” said Mullan.

Meanwhile, it was Elle Brooks of Australia who took the tile in the Min-Classic 45 km race in a time of 1:11:42.2.

I felt pretty strong, it was hard, it felt very different from a triathlon race with the drafting. It was really good, I loved the race, the staff, and I felt very strong. I’ve only had this bike for about five weeks now, so I’m new to the bike but I’m really enjoying it,” she said.

 

 
