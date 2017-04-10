Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Garcia wins first major title in Masters play-off

GOLF: Spain’s Sergio Garcia captured his first major golf title yesterday (Apr 9), making a birdie on the first play-off hole to defeat Justin Rose and win the 81st Masters.

AFP

Monday 10 April 2017, 09:43AM

Danny Willett of England presents Sergio Garcia of Spain with the green jacket after Garcia won in a play-off during the final round of the 2017 Masters tournament. Photo: Andrew Redington/AFP
Danny Willett of England presents Sergio Garcia of Spain with the green jacket after Garcia won in a play-off during the final round of the 2017 Masters tournament. Photo: Andrew Redington/AFP

Garcia took his emotional, long-sought triumph over England’s Rose, the 2016 Rio Olympic champion and 2013 US Open winner, after they finished deadlocked on nine-under par 279 for 72 holes at Augusta National.

“Whew, it has been such a long time coming,” Garcia said. “I felt a calmness I never felt on a major Sunday.”

The 37-year-old Spaniard achieved the greatest triumph of his career on what would have been the 60th birthday of his idol, two-time Masters champion and three-time British Open winner Seve Ballesteros, who died of brain cancer in 2011 at age 54.

“It’s amazing,” Garcia said. “To do it on his 60th birthday, it’s something amazing.”

Last-group playing partners and friends Garcia and Rose were level for the lead at the start of what become a tension-packed thrill ride of a final round.

“It was a great battle with Sergio all day,” Rose said. “If I had to lose to anybody, it would be to Sergio. He deserves it as much as anyone out here. He has had his fair share of heartbreak. I played well. He made a great comeback.”

Only three players had more major starts without a victory than Garcia before he donned the green jacket symbolic of Masters supremacy.

Garcia led by three strokes after five holes, fell two behind after 11, then roared back to force the play-off and sank a 15-foot birdie putt to claim victory.

“Even after making a couple of bogeys I was very positive. I still believed,” Garcia said. “There were a lot of holes I could get to and I stayed positive.”

Rose’s play-off tee shot soared deep into trees right of the fairway but bounced out onto pine straw while Garcia found the fairway.

Rose could only punch out onto the fairway and scrambled to make a bogey while Garcia put his approach 15 feet from the hole and, needing only two putts to win, rolled in a birdie around the edge of the cup.

Garcia squatted and shook with excitement, rose and screamed with joy and hugged good pal Rose before walking around the green to revel in the moment, pumping his fist and punching the green in delight.

“We were cheering each other,” Garcia said. “We wanted to beat the other guy not the other guy to lose.”

BIS

Garcia said he had lost hope of ever winning at Augusta, but “through the years I learned to accept what Augusta gives and takes and that’s why I’m here.”

On the 72nd regulation hole, Rose missed an eight-foot birdie putt, leaving Garcia a five-footer to win, but he pushed it wide right.

“I thought I had it on 18,” Garcia said. “I hit it where I wanted.”

Garcia opened the back nine with two bogeys and trailed by two at the par-5 13th, where his drive landed under a bush. He took an unplayable lie penalty, then punched into the fairway.

But on the brink of disaster, Garcia battled back, salvaging a par at 13 and staying two back when Rose missed a three-foot birdie putt.

“I knew I needed to make that putt to stay with it. I knew I was playing well enough,” Garcia said. “That putt really turned the clock a little bit for me. It got me more confident.”

The momentum had shifted and Garcia took full advantage, curling in a six-foot birdie putt at the 14th although Rose parred to stay one ahead.

“I probably hit one of the best 8-irons I ever hit,” Garcia said. “And I hit one of the best putts I hit all week.”

At the par-5 15th, Garcia blasted a tee shot beyond 300 yards then lofted his approach off the flag stick, to set up a 15-foot eagle putt that slowed before falling in to fist-pumping joy as the crowd roared.

Not since Spain’s Jose Maria Olazabal in 1994 had a Masters champion eagled on the back nine in the final round.

Rose birdied to match Garcia, then birdied the par-3 16th only to bogey and remain deadlocked to set up the closing drama.

South African Charl Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters winner, was third on 282 with Matt Kuchar, who aced the par-3 16th, and Masters newcomer Thomas Pieters of Belgium in fourth on 283.

England’s Paul Casey was another shot back with Kevin Chappell and second-ranked Rory McIlroy sharing seventh on 285.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver

Wow Joe12...I mean Eagle...you evidently have more time on your hands than I thought...and I'm flattered that you study all of my input here, but ...(Read More)

Stockholm truck attack causes 'deaths, many injured'

Kurt,what a dumb comment.The screening process you talking about is a farce.Many people come wit fake passports and many people dont even have passpor...(Read More)

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver

Yes returning lost items to their owners is a routine normal action in the civilized world, here it's a miracle hence the song & dance. Eagle,...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

There have been no extra points for the past two seasons fazza....(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

ed. in past seasons there was a extra bonus points if you got 10 out of 10, is that the case this season? so far this week i am 9 out of 9 just waitin...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Progress meets Phuket

The best thing Dr Chockchai did was to attempt to make Phuket a legitimate tourism destination. Hopefully, whoever comes next will continue the effor...(Read More)

Dead fish not blasted out of water, department says

@ Asterix: Interesting to read your writing. it is as you wrote. Point with thai officials is: Everything must be easy to be done. No confrontati...(Read More)

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver

BenPendejo,99% of all taxi driver etc.are crooked and thuggish scumbags,Police is 100% corrupt,vendors are all greedy,thai people driving generally ba...(Read More)

Police hunt Thai woman accused of stealing B130,000 from Phuket tourist

Bigaresort@ I'm also 100% sure of that :) I hope this Canadian tourist have a good hard night fore this money. ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.