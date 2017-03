Recent Comments

Phuket residents left powerless after cement lorry brings down pylons, cables Kurt: " a funny 'non thinking' happening" Do you just make these sentences up? I would be very interested to know what a " n...(Read More)

Phuket gains six more legal hotels Wow, 6 more legal hotels! With the average speed of 1 hotel per week, more than 200 weeks to go to make whole of Phuket 'legal'. But I red pr...(Read More)

Sanit ‘never worked for ThaiBev’ Sanit never 'worked' for ThaiBev? Took him 10 weeks to come out with that? Just to denie? Swamped by work? He clarified nothing. Just denied...(Read More)

Phuket puts sun loungers back on Patong Beach Capt'n Jack, I agree enforcement is the problem with the sun loungers (and pretty much much every other woe Thailand suffers.) But I have to add g...(Read More)

Rolls-Royce redefines style in Phuket Opening just on time! As the millions start to flow again in Beach vendors pockets. A new Rolls is waiting! Get rid of that 4 year old BMW. Start ...(Read More)

Phuket puts sun loungers back on Patong Beach @Foot, Of course there were since May 2014 not hundreds 'making nothing' at empty beaches. All of them went home ( off Phuket), functioning i...(Read More)

Phuket puts sun loungers back on Patong Beach Kurt,i have to congratulate you.Your comments regarding the return of the sun lounger are a real masterpiece!6 comments till now with an uncountable a...(Read More)

Phuket puts sun loungers back on Patong Beach @Kurt. Yes, B9,000 isn't a lot. But, it's more than nothing that the hundreds were making with empty beaches. Kurt, you seem to really thin...(Read More)