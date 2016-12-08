SURAT THANI: A 44-year-old Frenchman was found dead with stab wounds to the neck and the face floating near a waterfall on Koh Samui this morning (Dec 8).

Thursday 8 December 2016, 04:49PM

The body of a 44-year-old French man floating dead with head injuries and stab wounds near Panrua waterfall in Koh Samui. Photo: RTP spokesmen Facebook page

The body was found at Panrua waterfall in tambon Mae Nam in Koh Samui district, said Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen, Deputy Spokesman of the Royal Thai Police Office. Its discovery was reported to Koh Samui police around 9:30am today.

Police called to the scene reported the dead man had head injuries, probably from being hit with a hard object, and stab wounds to the neck, right check and the middle of his forehead.

His body was sent to Surat Thani Hospital’s forensic institute for a post-mortem examination.

Col Kritsana said investigators had examined footage from surveillance cameras in nearby areas and questioned people who knew the victim. They had obtained some clues and were gathering further evidence, the deputy spokesman said.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

