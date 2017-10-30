The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Events
The Phuket News XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Free Ocean Lifeguard Training - International Certificat

Start From: Monday 20 November 2017, 07:00AM to Wednesday 22 November 2017, 05:00PM

Free Ocean Lifeguard Training - International Certificat

FREE three-day course in open water lifesaving (Ocean Lifeguarding) conducted by the International Surf Lifesaving Association. Classes at Surin & Bangtao Beach. Successful students will receive certification as an ISLA International Lifeguard - recognized in 24 countries. Sign up by clicking "Going" on FB. Register early and arrive early - spaces are filling fast. More info https://www.islasurf.org/certification/ freeoceanlifeguardtraining@gmail.com
Contact details
Person : Project Thailand 2017
Address : Surin & Bangtao Beach, Phuket
Website : http://https://www.facebook.com/events/11521183586...
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
(No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Volunteer lifeguards rescue tourist family from invisible Phuket rip currents

A shame to highest Phuket Officials and authorities! Dedicated life guards risk their own life to rescue tourists and not paid for the whole month of...(Read More)

Leap from out of control Phuket cement truck saves driver

Do your pick: 1: The cement truck driver was not in control. 2: The cement truck gearbox and breaks were not functioning. Anyway, what ever your ...(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

....."Later we will interrogate the involvement of the family"...! YEaaah! Typical thai police work. The dangerous criminal is walking fre...(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

and they want ban foreigners from owning guns, how many gun related crimes have foreigners committed?...(Read More)

Spain on a knife's edge as Madrid seizes control of rebel Catalonia

This whole affair can trigger the start of a join venture Basque Land and Catalonia. Things are not looking good right now....(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

When I read the list of charges ( 1 charge is: attempted murder!) it is unbelievable that this police officer was allowed to pay bail, and now walk ar...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound Phuket TV repair man makes second trip to honour late King

Well, did they make it or not.... I'm still skeptical, put my mind to rest. No news on any Thai media ....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Office chief denies 90-day online reporting issues

Once settled, retired and living your life peacefully in the Kingdom, as an expat, I can see being required to notify a change of address. No purpose ...(Read More)

Bids for Phuket light-rail to open next year

How does increasing buses on the roads ease congestion and what evidence is there that they will be used? ...(Read More)

Bids for Phuket light-rail to open next year

Build it along the giant electric pylon route- it's perfect and already cleared and government owned- oh but's it to be another race track for...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.