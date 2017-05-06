The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Four things we learned in the Premier League

FOOTBALL: Premier League leaders Chelsea were left four points out in front with four games to play as second-placed Tottenham Hotspur maintained their title charge with victory over Arsenal in the last North London derby at White Hart Lane.

AFP

Saturday 6 May 2017, 06:00PM

Chelsea’s Pedro celebrates scoring their first goal against Everton. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP
Chelsea’s Pedro celebrates scoring their first goal against Everton. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP

Both Manchester clubs dropped points in their race for a Champions League place after United and City were each involved in frustrating draws, while Sunderland had their relegation confirmed.

Here are four things we learned in the Premier League last weekend.

Pedro underlines Chelsea strength

Pedro may not make headlines in quite the same way as Diego Costa but the way in which he opened the scoring in an eventual 3-0 win away to an obdurate Everton said much about the strength in depth that has left Chelsea eyeing the Premier League title. Antonio Conte’s side initially found it impossible to impose their high tempo game as Everton matched them blow for blow in a bruising first half. But Pedro broke the deadlock with a bolt from the blue, the impish Spanish winger blasting home from 20 yards before goals from Gary Cahill and Willian completed the victory.

Arsenal no longer lord it over Spurs

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger asserted prior to his side’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur that talk of a north London power shift was premature, but Spurs’ devastating 2-0 victory in the last derby match at White Hart Lane suggested he may come to eat his words. Second-half goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane ensured Spurs will finish above Arsenal in the table for the first time since 1995. Defeat left Arsenal six points off the Champions League places, albeit with a game in hand. As Champions League perennials with a massive global fanbase, the Gunners are still the dominant club in north London. But with a young, hungry team steered by one of the most dynamic coaches in world football, and with a spectacular new stadium to move into next year, Spurs are closing the gap.

Battling Boro sum up Guardiola grief

If ever a match demonstrated why Pep Guardiola will end this season without a major trophy for the first time in his managerial career it was surely his Manchester City side’s 2-2 draw away to relegation-threatened Middlesbrough last Sunday (April 30). A comparable La Liga or Bundesliga clash when the Spaniard was in charge of either Barcelona or Bayern Munich would most times have ended in a comfortable win for one of the European football giants. But the Premier League, for all the questions regarding its quality, is generally more competitive, with City twice having to come from behind in a match where Gabriel Jesus’s equaliser five minutes from time rescued a point for Guardiola’s men.

Sunderland pay the price for inaction

As the relegation picture began to take shape over the English winter, several club owners near the foot of the table sacked their managers. Crystal Palace, Swansea City, Hull City and, most strikingly, Leicester City pressed the panic button and all have since witnessed upturns in their fortunes. Only Sunderland and Middlesbrough kept faith with their managers, Boro eventually sacking Aitor Karanka, by which time it was effectively too late. David Moyes’s Sunderland sank into the Championship after losing 1-0 to Bournemouth last Saturday and Middlesbrough are poised to follow them. Sometimes it pays to change.

 

 
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket motorcyclist dies after colliding with car, minivan

A 100% thai accident. Whoever the driver of the car was. The thai motorbike was trying to overtake the car, that was not working as the story develo...(Read More)

Phuket Court hears plea to bring to trial Patong Ace Condo developers

CaptainJack69: yes you are right. Actually, what I was thinking about is that on Phuket the local thai and international property firms should combin...(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist dies after colliding with car, minivan

Kurt,a bit quick in your conclusion that it was a thai-thai-thai affair,as the name of the car-driver is not mentioned here{normally a scandal for you...(Read More)

Phuket’s Nai Harn Lake to undergo renovations

Right, the make up photos of this renovation plan are actually not expressing anything. Great way to keep things confused, lot of room for misunderst...(Read More)

Phuket monkeys face relocation to islands offshore

You are very right, Sir Burr, agree with you 100%. On the 'dots' the thai officials call 'islands', is no monkey survival possible. ...(Read More)

Arrest of one drug dealing female leads Phuket police to two more dealers

Ok, interesting. A few street sellers of the road. And now, what is next? How about the suppliers, and the people who made all this stuff? Is it ...(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist dies after colliding with car, minivan

After reading the story...charges should be pressed against the motorbike, since "the motorbike he was riding collided with a car and minivan...&...(Read More)

Phuket monkeys face relocation to islands offshore

And what are the monkeys supposed to drink? Seawater? There is no fresh water on those islands. Another stupid idea not thought out before informing t...(Read More)

Phuket’s Nai Harn Lake to undergo renovations

Last time they "renovated" the area, they cut down all the shade trees...(Read More)

Phuket Court hears plea to bring to trial Patong Ace Condo developers

This is another case that's getting a lot of international attention. The Thai courts' apparent inability to perform their most basic funct...(Read More)
